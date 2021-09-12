What Is The Ace Family’s Net Worth?

There are a million ways to make money online in 2021. From simple startups to branded videos and sponsored podcasts, anyone who’s looking can find a few dozen ways to monetize their talents on the web. This is particularly true on YouTube, which offers a variety of advertising partnership and sponsorship opportunities for interested creators.

Some people are better at pulling in those monetary returns than others, like YouTube’s immensely popular ACE family. The ACE family YouTube channel features former NCAA star Austin McBroom, his wife Catherine Paiz McBroom, and their three children; Alaia, Elle, and Steel. They are no stranger to controversy, but that hasn’t stopped this famous family from raking in the cash.

The ACE family YouTube channel is a smorgasbord of influencer culture, peeks into the family’s home dynamics, viral challenges, and pranks. The typical upload sees the family providing a window into their luxurious lifestyle, with the kids and their parents as the channel’s near-constant focus. It’s a pretty typical “day in the life” approach, but one through which people can witness a uniquely opulent lifestyle.

The channel has been around since 2016. The first uploads featured Austin and Catherine back when they were still dating, and saw far more of the typical YouTube fare, complete with plenty of silly pranks and gags. This formula has evolved into a pretty typical vlog format, which has earned the channel an impressive 19.1 million subscribers. The channel sees new uploads around once a week, sometimes twice, and most new videos earn view counts in the low millions. In total, the ACE family’s videos have collected more than 4 billion views over the years, a staggering number by anyone’s standards.

Between their YouTube earnings and the money their previous careers earned them, the ACE family boasts an enviable net worth of more than $18 million, according to Nail Buzz. On YouTube alone, the family brings in an estimated $7,000 a day, based on the approximately 850,000 daily views they get.

The ACE family also has an online store, which sells everything from backpacks and water bottles to hoodies, socks, and phone accessories. This store certainly adds to their annual earnings, as do any potential sponsors or partnerships the family has taken on.

Several lawsuits and broiling controversies have likely struck a blow to the ACE wallet. So much so, in fact, that rumors swirled earlier this year that the family was at risk of losing their $7 million home. The speculation was debunked, however, after Austin took to Instagram to address the claim. He noted that they would inform their fans if any issues arose regarding their income or housing situation.



Other lawsuits, including several that allegedly arose out of the ACE Club fansite and Catherine’s 1212 line of skincare products, have also damaged their image. With a net worth of nearly $20 million, however, they are likely weathering things just fine.