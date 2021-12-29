The unexpected death of TikToker @VooDooTheMenace has his fans in a frenzy, mourning the popular creator’s death and paying homage to his legacy.

Lee Roy Elizondo, better known by his aforementioned TikTok handle, has earned hundreds of thousands of fans on the video-sharing platform. His page currently boasts 97,800 followers, and the vast majority of his uploads get view counts in the mid-thousands, at least. He is known for his comedic and reaction videos, and some of his most popular uploads are stitches of other creators’ content.

On his TikTok page, Elizondo comes across as relatable and approachable, reacting to and finding humor in real-world situations. He treats his viewers like friends, interacting with them in a casual, non-pretentious way that helps give his videos weight.

His close friend, Joshua Watrous, announced his death and set up a GoFundMe to pay for Elizondo’s funeral costs. In the description on the GoFundMe, Watrous said he is “at a loss for words” and is struggling to “accept that one of my best friends” is gone.

“Those of you who knew Lee Roy need no explanation for the man that he was, but to those who don’t, he was a caring man, a soldier, a philanthropist, a comedian, and a warrior.”

He called Elizondo “sarcastic and hard-headed” but emphasized that he was also “one of the smartest and kindest guys I ever knew.” All of the proceeds from the GoFundMe will apparently go directly to Elizondo’s mother. The GoFundMe, created on Dec. 27, has collected $10,387 of its $50,000 goal.

Fans of the late content creator have taken to their own social media profiles and platforms to mourn his death. On TikTok, people began posting tribute videos in the days after news of his death broke, celebrating Elizondo on the platform he loved.

@latiktoxica You’re gonna be missed. One of the funniest, big hearted dudes on Tik Tok. RIP @voodoothemenace 💔🕊 ♬ Stargazing – Official Sound Studio

Fans are taking to other platforms to honor Elizondo as well, with touching tributes posted to Twitter and Instagram. Many people are at a loss for words, merely sharing their heartbreak over a life lost too soon.

No cause of death is publicly known. But, regardless of what took his life, Elizondo is gone too soon. He leaves behind a wealth of heartbroken fans, many of whom are using his old content to help ease the pain of his passing. Thankfully, his TikTok page is absolutely rife with charming content that invites fans into his world.