Here are all of the Try Guys’ zodiac signs and pronouns

The Try Guys was originally a group of four YouTube content creators composed of Zach Kornfeld, Eugene Lee Yang, Ned Fulmer, and Keith Habersberger. The guys have been around since 2014 and started their journey to internet fame while working under Buzzfeed, a U.S.-based news and entertainment company. At Buzzfeed, these four starred in various YouTube videos trying things they never had before, like ladies’ underwear, roller derby, drag, and UFC fighting, to name a few. In 2018, however, the Try Guys left Buzzfeed to start their own YouTube channel and independent production company, having since then only risen in popularity.

Nothing lasts forever, though, and after almost a decade of building their reputations, the Try Guys have recently been at the center of public attention, and not for a good reason. Ned Fulmer has been caught up in a huge cheating scandal involving one of his employees, Alexandria Herring, which resulted in the Try Guys removing Fulmer from the company. With Fulmer’s fall from grace, the Try Guys are now down to a group of three, and despite the difficult times, Yang, Kornfeld, and Habersberger are dedicated to moving forward and continuing to produce content for their audience.

A lot of information is currently floating around the internet about these guys, but if you would like to learn even more about the trio down to the smallest detail, you’ve come to the right place. Here are all of the Try Guys’ pronouns and zodiac signs.

Eugene Lee Yang

Eugene Lee Yang uses he/him pronouns and is a Capricorn, through and through. Often perceived as cold, Yang is determined to reach his goals and an extremely focused person, which often leads to him being described as a workaholic. In fact, Yang’s career goals are what keep him extremely busy, sometimes even needing to take a step back from Try Guys activities to work on projects of his own.

Zach Kornfeld

Zach Kornfeld’s pronouns are he/him, and his zodiac sign is Leo. Having a bright personality and a big heart are typical traits of this sign, which Kornfeld embodies perfectly. He’s one of the most energetic people on the Try Guys team, always ready to generate chaos in any way he can. This is particularly emphasized in the Try Guys’ cooking videos, where Kornfeld is often responsible for creating the most outlandish dishes.

Keith Habersberger

Keith Habersberger uses he/him pronouns and is the Gemini of the team. Playful and easygoing, this Try Guy is the group’s social butterfly. Like any Gemini, Habersberger tends to pick up knowledge fairly quickly, something that he often puts to good use by picking up new instruments on the regular. On the other hand, he can sometimes be impulsive, something viewers regularly witness on videos due to Habersberger’s hilarious outbursts.

If this article wasn’t enough to sate your curiosity and you want to know even more, you can find more information about each of their ages and networth here. And if you’re interested in the Try Guys content, maybe check out some of their YouTube videos; they do not disappoint.