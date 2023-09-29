How much money does PrestonPlayz make?

PrestonPlayz, a Minecraft YouTuber who is actually named Preston Arsement, has made quite a name for himself in the content creator landscape. Preston also goes by other names online that you may recognize him by, such as TBNRFrags and TBNR. His TBNRFrags account has been inactive for some time, so he mainly goes by the PrestonPlayz moniker these days.

While Preston doesn’t seem to garner quite as much attention as mega popular YouTubers like Markiplier or Rhett & Link, his follower count (and video views) is nothing to scoff at or ignore. He has steadily built up his channel since 2012 (2010 for the TBNRFrags account), with a great level of success by 2023. How much money is he earning with that success? Thankfully, we finally got a deeper look into PrestonPlayz that gives us that answer.

How much money does Preston Arsement earn?

Preston Arsement, known as PrestonPlayz or TBNRFrags on YouTube, managed to make his way onto the Forbes Top Creators 2023 list. Coming in at an impressive number sixteen spot, Preston boasted quite an income over the last year, at least according to the estimate given by Forbes. They estimated that PrestonPlayz made $35 million in the last twelve months. This doesn’t include other outside deals Preston may have made with brands and companies, like his big deal with the company Spotter that he landed to sell his backlog of videos.

Boasting over 26 million followers on YouTube, Preston goes the distance in commitment to his videos. His twice weekly uploads (sometimes uploading even more frequently) certainly contribute to his loyal fanbase. Making mostly Minecraft playthroughs and other Minecraft related videos, Preston seems to keep a consistent style of light and fun content that is keeping him popular with gaming fans, especially younger viewers who love Minecraft. Recently, he even published a graphic novel about his content titled PrestonPlayz: The Mystery of the Super Spooky Secret House.

Preston is not quite as popular as other gaming content creators like PewDiePie, but he’s still come quite a long way. He started out on his TBNRFrags channel, connecting himself with friends to participate in multiplayer Minecraft playthroughs and challenges. These days, he mainly does solo videos that occasionally feature his wife, Brianna. During her day to day life, his wife Brianna works as a nurse. Both live in Dallas, Texas, which is where Preston was born and raised. YouTube is Preston’s main career.