Is Markiplier quitting YouTube?

Lately it seems like every popular YouTuber is either taking a break or quitting altogether. Most recently, the legendary MatPat stepped away from making videos after almost 15 years, and a recent video from Markiplier has caused fans to worry that he may be leaving too.

Mark Fischbach, AKA Markiplier, started out making let’s play videos of horror games back in the golden age for those kinds of videos. Around the same time, Pewdiepie was just starting his astronomical rise to fame, and with him we saw a tidal wave of gaming content sweep the platform for years. Markiplier’s subscriber count has grown steadily over the years, currently sitting at 36.5 million, and while staying true to his roots, he’s made a healthy living from doing what he loves.

He’s still heavily involved in the horror game community to this day, while still branching out and doing new stuff — oh, and to top it all off, he’s got to be one of the least problematic, and most-deserving-of-fame YouTubers on the platform. People love Mark, so if he were to quit doing what he’s doing, it would be a huge loss for the internet.

Why do people think Markiplier is quitting YouTube?

When a YouTuber uploads a video with a thumbnail of their face and the title “I’m Tired,” you kind of already know what to expect, especially considering how many big name creators have gone into retirement lately. The video is currently trending, with over 3 million views, and I’ll admit, when I saw it on my homepage my heart sank, and I wasn’t the only one. Over on X, people expressed their shock at seeing the video, and the worry they felt that he was going to actually quit.

My honest reaction to that markiplier title pic.twitter.com/oLqCmLsIvz — Boner🥩 (@h0rrormovi3s) March 12, 2024

So is Markiplier actually quitting YouTube?

Don’t worry, Mark isn’t going anywhere for the time being. The video wasn’t a goodbye message, but more of a life update. He addresses his less-frequent uploads, and says that he’s been very busy behind the scenes — and to be fair, it really does sound like he’s had a lot to do off camera as of late.

In case you’re unaware, Mark has been working hard on a live-action adaptation of the indie horror game Iron Lung. The first person horror game released in 2022, and takes place in a rusty submarine underneath an ocean of blood. The game received a lot of attention when it was released. Mark, being a horror game aficionado, was amongst those who covered the game, and soon after, he was involved in bringing a cinematic adaptation to life. Not only is he starring in the movie, but he’s also producing and directing the film. A few months ago, fans were treated to a second trailer for the upcoming film, the first teaser releasing April last year, but there isn’t a release date yet.

The gist of the video is that he’s been working hard lately, and that’s why he hasn’t been as present on YouTube. However, he promises once he’s finished, he’ll return to making videos for his channel more regularly.