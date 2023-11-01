Just like us, plenty of K-pop artists are fans of anime. BTS’ Jungkook even proved his love earlier this year when he expertly sang the Chainsaw Man opening during a live stream but, unlike us, some K-pop artists actually get the chance to sing anime openings and endings themselves.

Both the K-pop and anime industries are pop culture powerhouses in their respective countries so it’s no surprise when the two worlds collide, it leads to some great music. Here are 10 of our favorite anime openings and endings from our favorite K-pop artists.

10. “Eclipse” by Dreamcatcher (King’s Raid: Successors of the Will opening)

Shortly after Dreamcatcher debuted in 2017, fans immediately noticed the girl group’s music would fit perfectly into an anime. Finally, in 2020, the girls released “Eclipse,” the opening for the anime King’s Raid: Successors of the Will.

Before signing on to sing the anime’s opening, Dreamcatcher actually released an EP, Raid of Dream, inspired by the King’s Raid mobile game in 2019. While not an official collaboration, the EP and its title track, “Deja Vu,” use some of the same themes and motifs of the game; perhaps this is what helped them land that official opening.

9. “In My Head” by CNBLUE (Supernatural: The Animation ending)

“In My Head” is CNBLUE’s first single in Japan (and was my introduction to the band back in high school) and served as the first ending of the anime Supernatural: The Animation. As the name suggests, Supernatural: The Animation is an anime version of the TV series Supernatural starring Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles.

I, for one, am shocked this anime exists, but maybe I shouldn’t be. When I really think about it, what is Supernatural, if not perfect anime material? Regardless, I hope you’ll agree the song’s a bop.

8. “Top” by Stray Kids (Tower of God opening)

Stray Kids sang the first opening of Tower of God, the anime based on the popular Korean webtoon. The anime’s first season was aired simultaneously in Korea, Japan, and the United States and Stray Kids re-recorded “Top” in Korean, Japanese, and English for each release.

They did the same for the series’ first ending, “Slump.” It’s impressive to sing an anime opening in any language, let alone three!

7. “Brand New Days” by Apink (Rilu Rilu Fairilu: Yosei no Door opening)

“Brand New Days” is both Apink’s first Japanese single and the opening of Rilu Rilu Fairilu: Yosei no Door (which probably explains the fairy wings in the music video). The group’s bubblegum pop sound was a perfect fit for an anime produced by Sanrio and Sega, filled with characters as cute as you’d expect from the two companies.

6. “Forget Me Not” by ENHYPEN (RE-MAIN opening)

RE-MAIN is a 12-episode anime series from MAPPA about a water polo star who wakes up from an accident-induced coma with no memories of the sport or the last three years. Boy group ENHYPEN sings the series’ appropriately titled “Forget Me Not” as the series’ opening.

I haven’t personally watched this series yet, but if it’s anything like the melancholy yet uplifting opening theme, it’s definitely worth a watch!

5. “Zoom Zoom” by Aespa (Beyblade X ending)

Even though they haven’t officially made their Japanese debut, Aespa has already released two anime openings: the Korean opening of Pokémon: Liko and Roy’s Departure and the ending of the new Beyblade X anime, “Zoom Zoom.” It’s a fun, bouncy pop song to go along with the bright anime and shows Aespa has what it takes to sing anime songs with the best of them.

4. “Baby U!” by MBLAQ (Beelzebub opening)

Much-loved second-generation boy group MBLAQ sang Beelzebub’s fourth opening, “Baby U!” The song is a little dated, but that adds to its nostalgic charm; “Baby U!” sounds exactly like what a K-pop boy group would release in 2011 and it worked well with Beelzebub.

3. “Houkiboshi” by Younha (Bleach ending)

Younha is a K-pop singer who first debuted in Japan in 2004. Her second Japanese single, “Houkiboshi,” was the third ending of the anime “Bleach” and became a huge hit in Japan, peaking at number 12 on the Oricon charts. Younha has gone on to have a celebrated career in both Korea and Japan, but “Houkiboshi” is often considered one of her best singles to date.

2. “Every Heart” by BoA (Inuyasha Ending)

One of BoA’s first Japanese singles, “Every Heart” was featured as Inuyasha‘s fourth ending. The song is not only a hit among nostalgic anime fans, it charted in the top 10 on Oricon and helped establish BoA’s domination in the Japanese market. BoA’s continued to lend her voice to anime over the years, including Fairy Tail‘s 15th opening, “Masayume Chasing.”

1. “We Are!” by TVXQ (One Piece)

TVXQ recorded their own version of One Piece‘s first opening, “We Are!” in honor of the anime’s 10th anniversary. The group also sang the show’s 11th opening, “Share the World,” which they also promoted as a single. While they were popular domestically, TVXQ was almost unfathomably successful in Japan. During their peak, they would consistently break sales records for foreign artists and had 29 Japanese singles before their lawsuit against SM Entertainment split the group.