10 Best ‘Magia Record’ Characters, Ranked

Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story introduced us to more magical girls outside the Magica Quintet. And just like the original five, these magical girls have unique abilities, with some giving clues to why they signed the contract with Kyubey and became magical girls in the first place. But out of all the magical girls that appeared in the anime series, only a few are worthy enough to be deemed the very best.

Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story is a Japanese role-playing game that was released in 2017 and was later adapted into an anime in 2020. The anime follows the magical girl Iroha Tamaki as she looks for her missing sister, who was erased from existence. Unlike in the original Madoka Magica anime, these magical girls fight mostly Uwasa (rumors) instead of witches.

Out of all the magical girls that appeared in the anime, here are the top 10 best Magica Record characters, ranked.

10. Mami Tomoe

Mami Tomoe made a return during season one of Magia Record. At first, it looked like she was going to help Iroha and her friends but ended up becoming a tool for the Magius. Not only that, but we got to see her full potential as a magical girl as she was killed off quickly in the original series.

9. Kuroe

Kuroe is this mysterious magical girl and member of the Magius that appeared in season 2. She was first sent out by the Magius to find Iroha but ends up helping her. She wants to be friends with Iroha and the others but something (or someone) is pulling her back.

8. Felicia Mitsuki

Felicia made the contract with Kyubey after her parents were killed by a witch. From there, she became a mercenary and will kill every witch she can find in hopes to avenge her parents. And throughout the anime, we get to witness her strength as a magical girl.

7. Alina Gray

Alina Gray is a magical girl obsessed with art and painting. She’s also one of the main antagonists in Magia Record as she works with the Magius. But unlike other magical girls, Gray uses her dopple abilities and is able to control them, making her powerful and someone not worth messing with.

6. Mifuyu Azusa

Mifuyu Azusa had to carry the burden of accepting the true price of becoming a magical girl. While her friends continued and moved on from what they witnessed, Azusa was suffering and had no one to talk about it. But it was through her suffering that not only did she discover the power of dopples, but founded the Wings of Magius.

5. Sana Futaba

Sana Futaba has a tragic story and not only did her wish made her a magical girl, but it also created the rumor of the invisible person. Her family has disregarded her feelings because she isn’t accomplished, unlike her step-siblings. It didn’t take long for her to find a new family who not only can see her (due to her wish) but also accept her for who she is.

4. Tsuruno Yui

Tsuruno was first introduced in season 1 as a magical girl who also runs a restaurant. She trains herself to be the best and the strongest. But at the same time, she ends up hiding her struggles and pain that end up corrupting her in season 2. What makes her story so great is that it unites her friends to realize that they are not always okay and that they only have each other.

3. Little Kyubey

Little Kyubey is a mystery. Unlike a normal Kyubey, this one acts as a pet. It doesn’t speak and either follow Iroha around or leads her to wherever she needs to go. Maybe this Kyubey has a secret of its own.

2. Iroha Tamaki

Iroha is one of the main protagonists in Magia Record and will do whatever it takes to find out what happened to her sister. She decides to leave her hometown and teams up with other magical girls in order to solve this mystery, even if it means risking her life.

1.Yachiyo Nanami

Yachiyo is perhaps one of the most mature and eldest of the magical girls in the anime. While most girls are in high school, she is in college and is also a model. She wishes to work alone due to her fears of hurting others due to her wish to survive. But despite all that, she still cares for the new magical girls under her watch such as Iroha.

Magia Record introduced us to more magical girls outside the original five. And with Season three already out on Crunchyroll, we may get to see more magical girls who are as capable as the ones we already know.