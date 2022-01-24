Satoshi Mizukami’s late ’00s seinen manga Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer is finally getting an anime adaptation 12 years after the serialization concluded.

In that time, Mizukami’s manga about a boy, a lizard, and a princess who wants to destroy the world amassed 10 volumes in the seinen manga publication Young King OURs. The series is published by Seven Seas Entertainment in North America and is available digitally on Crunchyroll.

Crunchyroll’s describes the series as:

Asamiya Yuuhi was an ordinary college student…until the day a lizard showed up and asked him to help save the world. The next thing he knows, he’s been given a ring and special powers, plus an enemy stalking him. However, he’s saved in the nick of time by the girl next door, Samidare, who’s planning… WHAT kinds of things?! This unconventional story mixes ordinary life with the bizarre and supernatural!

The mangaka celebrated the announcement of a new anime series with a commemorative illustration on Twitter.

And digital distributor My Theater D.D. released the series first key visual below.

'Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer' Key Visual 1 of 2

Click to skip Key Visual Image © Satoshi Mizukami/Shōnen Gahōsha

Click to zoom

Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer will be directed by Nobuaki Nakanishi (Mangirl!). Mizukami, who has previously worked on the anime adaptation of his manga Planet With, will join writer Yūichirō Momose (So I’m a Spider, So What?) on series composition. Further details of the cast, crew, and even the animation studio have not yet been announced.

Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer is scheduled to premiere in Summer 2022.