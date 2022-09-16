A universally beloved superhero anime is swooping in to save the day on streaming

Just two weeks remain before My Hero Academia Season 6 begins airing, and, having ended Season 5 with its twenty-fifth episode rounding out the six-month run almost a year ago, it’s not surprising that MHA fans are gearing up for a rewatch during the long hiatus. But fear not, we’re now officially 14 days away from the debut episode of Season 6, which is as yet untitled. Based on the manga written and illustrated by Kōhei Horikoshi, My Hero Academia follows Izuku Midoriya, a prodigal superhero born without a Quirk — a unique ability — but who dreams of becoming a superhero.

Originally airing in 2016, My Hero Academia has been running for over six years and counting, hardly showing signs of slowing down as the fanbase grows at an exponential rate. So far, the series has received three spin-off feature films; My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, and My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission, respectively. Not only is My Hero Academia recognized as one of the best-selling manga of all time, but it has also made a name for itself as one of the most famous anime ever made. Both the manga and the series have won many prestigious accolades, such as two nominations for Anime of the Year at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards and the Sugoi Japan Award and Harvey Award for Best Manga.

While One Piece covets the top spot on the streaming charts, My Hero Academia — according to LiveChart (including both anime and manga entries) — sits comfortably at fifth, behind the Chainsaw Man manga (which eagerly awaits its animated debut); the Uncle from Another World anime (returning from hiatus after receiving an infinite delay due to COVID-19 concerns); the SPY x FAMILY Cour 2 (Part 2) anime; and, of course, One Piece (currently airing its twentieth season, which covers the Wano Country Arc).

Starting from the 27th volume of the manga, My Hero Academia Season 6 will cover the “Paranormal Liberation War” arc (chapters 258-306). The sixth season will focus on the climactic battle between the Heroes at U.A. High School and the villains involved in the Paranormal Liberation Front, led by Tomura Shigaraki.

My Hero Academia will return on Oct. 1, 2022, where Crunchyroll will stream the anime outside of Asia as it airs.