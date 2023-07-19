All ‘Black Clover’ arcs in order

Black Clover is a fairly recent manga, having debuted its first chapter in 2015. However, it didn’t take long for the series’ popularity to increase, aided by the anime adaptation it received in 2017. I mean, who doesn’t love a story full of adventure and with magic in the mix? No self-respecting fantasy anime enthusiast could let this series pass them by.

Thanks to its success, Black Clover now has four animated seasons, two OVAs, one ONA, and a recently released theatrical film. As for the manga, there are currently 35 volumes out there, with over 300 chapters released. Fortunately for fans, the series is still ongoing, so there is plenty of content yet to come.

No matter how much one has to look forward to, though, sometimes fans can’t help but go back to their favorite parts of the story. When that need for something familiar hits, there’s nothing better than being able to just skip to that one particular arc you loved, be it in manga or anime format. If you’re one of the people this tends to happen to, or if you simply wish to make sure you go through the arcs in order, you’ve come to the right place.

Black Clover‘s story arcs

Image via Studio Pierrot

At the time of writing, there are only 11 arcs in the Black Clover manga and 10 in the anime. Here you can find all of them listed in order, as well as the chapters and anime episodes that each arc covers.

Magic Knights Entrance Arc — chapters 1-10, episodes 1-13

Dungeon Exploration Arc — chapters 11-21, episodes 14-19

Royal Capital Assault Arc — chapters 22-37, episodes 20-27

Eye of the Midnight Sun Encounter Arc — chapters 38-56, episodes 28-39

Seabed Temple Arc — chapters 57-74, episodes 40-51

Witches’ Forest Arc — chapters 75-101, episodes 51-65

Royal Knights Arc — chapters 102-149, episodes 66-96

Elf Reincarnation Arc — chapters 150-228, episodes 96-157

Heart Kingdom Joint Struggle Arc — chapters 229-260, episodes 158-167

Spade Kingdom Raid Arc — chapters 261-331, episodes 168-170

Arc 11 — chapters 332-current

Because Black Clover is ongoing, its 11th arc doesn’t even have an official title yet, and considering that the anime concluded its run in 2021, with episode 170, it’s hard to say if we’ll ever get to see it on the screen.

There are plenty of anime series that were abandoned only to return years later, though, so there is still hope. If that day arrives, fans will be ready, but until it does, they will have to make peace with what they’ve got and turn to the manga for comfort.