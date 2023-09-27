All ‘Bungo Stray Dogs’ characters’ ages, heights, birthdays, and zodiac signs

Bungo Stray Dogs doesn’t get enough credit for making its absolutely wacky plotline work. The specially crafted anime is special in more ways than one. Firstly, it’s a unique blend of slice-of-life and the supernatural. Secondly, it follows the both occult and the mafia, and while those genres together sound kooky on paper, its wide fanbase is proof of its success.

Kafka Asagiri and Sango Harukawa took things a step further by introducing some truly bizarre characters into the mix. Besides its central focus, Bungo Stray Dogs gains extra points for the way it depicts mental health. It’s dark themes and action sequences may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but the characters are constantly developing, making it some of the most relatable anime in recent times.

Atsushi Nakajima

Member of the Armed Detective Agency, and the series’ protagonist, Atsushi Nakajima was born on May 5, making him a Taurus. The 18-year-old is of average height, standing at five foot and seven inches tall. We’re informed early on that Nakajima is an orphan. Furthermore, it is revealed that he experienced several traumatic events at the orphanage where he grew up. He was ultimately kicked out of the orphanage before he joined the Agency. The Taurus is known to care deeply for his Agency members and has a strong sense of morality. Nakajima is also known for his ability, “Beast Beneath the Moonlight,” which allows him to transform into a white tiger.

Osamu Dazai

Osamu Dazai is a member of the Armed Detective Agency and is a former executive of Port Mafia, an underworld organization. Born on June 19, Dazai is currently 22 years old and stands at five foot and 11 inches tall. Despite his love of death and continuous suicidal trysts, Dazai revealed that he exposed himself to the negative influences of Port Mafia so he could find a reason to live. His enigmatic and complex personality goes hand-in-hand with his mysterious and unpredictable actions. Dazai’s ability, “No Longer Human,” negates the abilities of others once they come in contact with his skin.

Doppo Kunikida

Born on Aug. 30, Doppo Kunikida is currently 22 years old and six foot two inches tall, making him the tallest of the bunch. The Virgo is a member of the Armed Detective Agency and a former algebra teacher at the Shin-Tsuraya Institue. Kunikida is known to have a practical and disciplined personality. He is committed to his role as a detective and he has a strong desire to maintain order in the Agency. Kunikida’s ability, “The Matchless Poet,” permits him to bring objects written in his notebook into existence.

Ranpo Edogawa

Edogawa was born on Oct. 21 and is a Libra. He is currently 26 years old and five foot six inches tall. He is a member of the Armed Detective Agency and a detective highly sought out by the police. He is known for his great detective skills and has been referred to by many as the greatest detective in the world, a sentiment he agrees with. Edogawa may not have any abilities but he makes up for it with his deductive and investigative ability. Also, while he may be mostly carefree and lazy, he can flip the switch in an instant, becoming the most serious out of the bunch when needed.

Akiko Yosano

Born on Dec. 7, Yosano is currently 25 years old and five foot five inches tall. She is a member and official medic of the Armed Detective Agency. The Sagittarius is known to be graceful and dignified but is sometimes prone to sadistic tendencies. Despite this, Yosano has shown her willingness to do whatever it takes to save lives. Additionally, her no-nonsense attitude aligns with her fierce disposition. Her ability, “Thou Shalt Not Die,” allows her to heal fatal external injuries.

Ryunosuke Akutagawa

Akutagawa is a member of the underground organization Port Mafia. He was born on March 1 and is five foot eight inches tall. The 20-year-old uses the ability, “Rashomon,” to transform his overcoat into a dark creature capable of cutting through anything. At age 14, he met and underwent hellish training under Dazai before he joined Port Mafia. Widely tagged the “Port Mafia’s dog,” Akutagawa willingly commits violent crimes. He is a Pisces, and also known to be adaptable, curious, and quick-tempered.

Chuya Nakahara

Born on April 29, Nakahara is currently 22 years old and five foot three inches tall. He is one of the executives of Port Mafia and Osamu Dazia’s former partner in Twin Dark. He is a Virgo and is known to have a fiery personality and an unwavering commitment to his beliefs. He is also a temperamental character who enjoys showing off his combative skills. Nakahara’s ability, “Upon the Tainted Sorrow,” allows him to manipulate gravity.