All ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Filler Episodes in Order

If you’re looking to re-watch Dragon Ball Super, then why not optimize your time by removing the filler episodes?



Most anime series have filler to increase the length of the story and provide extra adventures outside of the show’s main plot. This content isn’t considered to be canon to the manga source material and because of this, you may also want to avoid it.

To facilitate this, here is a list of all the filler episodes that have been released for Dragon Ball Super.

‘Dragon Ball Super’ filler guide

by Keane Eacobellis

During its 151-episode run, Dragon Ball Super has had its fair share of filler episodes, making up almost 10 percent of the series.

If you’re looking to binge the show in the most time-efficient way, then these are the 14 episodes you’ll want to skip.