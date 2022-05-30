All ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Filler Episodes in Order
If you’re looking to re-watch Dragon Ball Super, then why not optimize your time by removing the filler episodes?
Most anime series have filler to increase the length of the story and provide extra adventures outside of the show’s main plot. This content isn’t considered to be canon to the manga source material and because of this, you may also want to avoid it.
To facilitate this, here is a list of all the filler episodes that have been released for Dragon Ball Super.
‘Dragon Ball Super’ filler guide
During its 151-episode run, Dragon Ball Super has had its fair share of filler episodes, making up almost 10 percent of the series.
If you’re looking to binge the show in the most time-efficient way, then these are the 14 episodes you’ll want to skip.
- Episode 4: Aim for the Dragon Balls! Pilaf Gang in Action!
- Episode 15: Make a Miracle, Satan the Hero! A Challenge From Outer Space
- Episode 42: Trouble at the Victory Celebration! Showdown at Last?! Monaka vs. Son Goku
- Episode 43: Goku’s ‘Ki’ Is Out of Control?! Looking After Pan Is a Lot of Trouble
- Episode 44: Seal of Planet Potofu – Secret of the Superhuman Water Is Unleashed
- Episode 45: Vegeta Disappears?! The Threat Of Duplicated Vegeta!
- Episode 46: Goku vs. Duplicated Vegeta! Who’s Gonna Win?!
- Episode 68: Come Forth, Shenron! Whose Wish Will Be Granted?!
- Episode 69: Goku vs Arale! A Ridiculous Battle Will End the Earth?!
- Episode 70: Champa’s Challenge! This Time We Fight With Baseball
- Episode 73: Gohan’s Misfortune! An Unexpected Great Saiyaman Movie?!
- Episode 74: For the Ones He Loves! The Unbeatable Great Saiyaman!!
- Episode 75: Goku and Krillin Back to the Old Training Grounds
- Episode 76: Defeat These Terrifying Enemies! Krillin’s Fighting Spirit Returns!