All ‘Vinland Saga’ arcs in order

Vinland Saga is not merely a story of swords, but a profound exploration of human nature and identity. As such, each arc offers something different for viewers.

Through its meticulously crafted narrative, the anime and manga invites readers and viewers to ponder timeless questions about the nature of war, the price of vengeance, and the possibility of redemption. From the icy fjords of Scandinavia, to the lush landscapes of Vinland, let’s take a look at all the Vinland Saga arcs in order.

The War Arc

The War Arc is the beginning of it all for Vinland Saga viewers. It begins with the introduction of our protagonist, Thorfinn, as a young boy living in the harsh environment of the Nordic fjords. Under the guidance of his father Thors, a legendary warrior turned peaceful village chief, he learns the ways of the sword. However, after witnessing his father’s death, Thorfinn seeks vengeance against Askeladd, the cunning mercenary responsible for his father’s death. While following Askeladd, Thorfinn becomes entangled in the conflicts between England and Denmark. This arc showcases Thorfinn’s journey from a vengeful youth to a skilled warrior as he navigates the treacherous waters of war and betrayal.

The Slave Arc

Departing from the shores of Britain, Thorfinn is sold as a slave and forced into a life of servitude on Ketil’s farm. He encounters and forms a bond with a fellow captive named Einar. The two are united in their hunger and quest for freedom, and so toil side by side. On Ketil’s farm, Thorfinn battles the ghosts of those he had killed in the war. Nightmares continue to haunt him leading him to swear off fighting for the rest of his life. Meanwhile, King Canute, freshly crowned, sets his sights on realizing his vision of an earthly utopia while grappling with the weight of royal responsibility. This arc explores themes of guilt and redemption.

The Eastern Expedition Arc

The Eastern Expedition arc follows Thorfinn finally returning to his homeland after several years away. Despite returning home, Thorfinn has a dream to continue his journey to find Vinland. To finance his and Einar’s ambitious journey, he sets his sights on the distant lands of Greece. Along the way, he encounters many travelers who become his new companions. Yet, fate seems determined to entangle him once more in the conflicts as Halfdan’s son Sigurd, follows the two to Greece. Thorfinn is pulled into the conflicts that plague the Jomsvikings once again, thrusting him into the midst of yet another war between rival factions.

The Vinland Arc

In the final arc of the Vinland Saga, Thorfinn arrives in Vinland but encounters challenges beyond what he may have expected. This arc is expected to bring the epic tale of the Vinland Saga to a poignant and thought-provoking conclusion. The arc is still being written and not yet complete, however, it is expected to be the peak of Thorfinn’s journey.