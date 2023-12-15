All ‘Yu Yu Hakusho’ arcs in order

Basking in the success of being one of the most iconic anime in the world since 1992, Yu Yu Hakusho faces the challenge of maintaining its stature, and the latest testament to its popularity is the release of a new live-action Netflix adaptation.

Following in the footsteps of One Piece and Death Note, Yu Yu Hakusho is gaining newfound attention as it makes its way onto the world’s largest streaming platform. Early reviews are positive, suggesting that this adaptation is poised to become quite the game-changer for the Shonen story, attracting the attention it undoubtedly deserves.

If you’re one of the many people hoping to get to know more about this complex yet completely hypnotizing ghost tale, you’ll understandably be looking to watch all the arcs in order, and I’m here to clear any lingering doubts.

Yu Yu Hakusho story arcs

via Pierrot

As the series has already drawn to a close, the arcs are already known – without the chance of it ever-changing. Keeping that in mind, there are only four arcs in Yu Yu Hakusho, and the ideal way to watch the anime series is by chronological order. On that note, here is the exact order of the arcs, and their exact moments in the anime and the manga.

Name of the arc Spirit Detective Saga Dark Tournament Saga The Chapter Black Saga Saga of the Three Kings Manga Chapter Chapters 1-51 Chapters 52-113 Chapters 113-153 Chapters 154-175 Anime Episodes Episodes 1-25 Episodes 26-66 Episodes 67-94 Episodes 95-112

Knowing this makes it way easier to follow both the manga and anime. You can pinpoint when a new arc kicks off or an old one wraps up. Aside from that, it will also surely help you catch those moments in the live-action too. And you don’t want to miss or skip anything from The Chapter Black Saga – you’ll thank me later.