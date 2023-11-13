YuYu Hakusho is a title that only the most dedicated anime fans will recall, or perhaps you’re just someone who grew up in the 90s, but now here we are in 2023, and the show is about to make a resurgence.

Thanks to Netflix, YuYu Hakusho is back. However, based on the hit manga, the streamer is rolling the dice with its live-action series, so it might not hit the same highs that the iconic anime series did.

Given this, there’s no better time to check out YuYu Hakusho’s anime for the first time or just simply refresh your mind before heading into what could be another One Piece hit for Netflix or a Cowboy Bebop disaster. That remains to be seen.

Is the YuYu Hakusho anime on Netflix?

Image via Viz Media

No, sadly despite the live-action series making its way to Netflix this year, YuYu Hakusho’s anime is not available to stream on Netflix.

Fortunately, you can still stream the show if you want to get familiar with the story before checking out Netflix’s live-action series. YuYu Hakusho can be streamed on the Funimation website right now.

Furthermore, there are other ways to watch it, with the most convenient probably being streaming it on Hulu. However, right now, only two seasons of the show are available on this streaming service, so you’ll need to use multiple outlets to catch all four.

If you’re happy to spend some money, Apple TV and Microsoft’s Store both have the complete series available to buy, but if you’re new to the show, we’d suggest just streaming it before you commit to a purchase of this price.

Netflix is set to launch its live-action YuYu Hakusho series on Dec. 14, so you’ve got plenty of time to get caught up before it arrives.