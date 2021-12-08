Toei Animation, the studio behind Sailor Moon and Dragon Ball, has come under fire from fans after issuing a ton of copyright claims on an anime YouTuber’s channel.

According to a YouTuber Totally Not Mark’s video, Toei Animation flagged over 150 videos on his channel for copyright infringement in 24 hours. However, the creator claims that these videos were all within the grounds of fair use.

He also says that nine of the videos taken down didn’t include any of Toei’s footage and were simply drawing videos, supporting his ultimate claim that Toei hadn’t watched his content before flagging it copyright as YouTube instructs.

In the almost nine-minute-long clip, Totally Not Mark outlines the claim appeal process on YouTube, which can take months per video. At the end of the process, the YouTuber has one video back after losing the ability to generate revenue during the process. He claims that to have 150 videos that were taken down and says having them reinstated would take over 37 years.

Totally Not Mark’s goal is to have his Dragon Ball and One Piece videos reinstated. While he plans to upload supercuts of these videos to the channel, he won’t be supporting either of their new releases until the issue has been resolved.

“I cannot in good conscience support a company that actively disrespects, despise, and destroys its own community like this.”

Totally Not Mark called on others to boycott the new Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO film in solidarity. Since this video, the anime community has come out in support with plenty to say.

Toei can’t keep getting away with this man… https://t.co/L6l00Bq9KM — Pride ❄️ (@PridefuISin) December 7, 2021

This is one of, if not my favorite YouTuber, and the ONLY reason I watched One Piece at all. Toei must fix this, it's bootleg and pirating until they do. https://t.co/TCAkBOFCci — James ن (@GoldSpacePotato) December 8, 2021

This is just disheartening to see this. There are anime YouTubers who worked HARD to make informative videos on shows that people love.



Toei better fucking listen to this. These copyright claims are going to ruin the lives of YouTubers. https://t.co/QEcFniu8lX — 🐱🐰 An adorable kitty bun 🐰🐱 BLM!! (@TommoTheCabbit) December 8, 2021

I know this video is about toei but honestly this should count for all transformative works the copyright system is broken and needs fixed it's time to take a stand.



And show these companies and YouTube we've had enough it's killing small creators and big ones also



It's corrupt https://t.co/yEnTcVdj3w — Shaneicus📺 (@Shaneicus1) December 8, 2021

I'd spam this video under anything Toei promotes. I hope y'all can do the same so we can get their attention. We can't let this greedy company destroy people's livelihoods and get away it. It has been going on for years now and nothing has been done but now it's got to end. https://t.co/8EWDq2Lr69 — Darkside 🇯🇲 (@DarkKageXL) December 8, 2021

Toei. Please for the love of god, stop this abuse of the copyright system. What you’re doing is so fucked up, and you’re ruining what this man has built up over the past 6-5 years he’s been on YouTube. https://t.co/hpuYfg00id — ImNotThatGuy/Toyotaro Enthusiast  (@LuayYagami) December 7, 2021

Also, going to reach out to the #Precure community for support on this, since next to Dragonball and One Piece, Precure is one of their other cash cows. Please help to stop Toei and their abuse of the copyright system https://t.co/SAo2csNLKo — Shana (@Shadow_of_Shana) December 7, 2021

I just wanna say that regardless of your opinion on @TotallyNotMark

We can all agree that what Toei is doing is possibly destroying people's careers over legitimately nothing

YouTube is also at fault for it's horrendous system for dealing with copyright — Chubbsmas (@Chubbsnolla) December 7, 2021

Toei is the only company I’ve consistently had problems with. I’ve been hesitant to continue the Digimon discussion videos or do any other videos related to Toei content (bobobo, zatch bell, etc) I’ve swallowed a few copyright claims, but I’m done covering their shit. Fuck Toei https://t.co/EEfelKRvWM — Billiam (@billiamthies) December 8, 2021

Totally Not Mark is currently waiting for Toei‘s response.