Anime NYC announced today that passes for the 2022 anime convention will go on sale at the end of March, along with plans for a reimagined event.

The move follows event organizer LeftField Madia’s promises to overhaul the con following a string of organizational challenges facing the event, which accommodated over 50,000 attendees in Manhattan’s Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City over four days last November.

The event’s image wasn’t helped when it was discovered that attendees possibly contracted COVID at the convention amid the rise of the Omicron variant across the U.S., though research by the CDC later showed that cautionary measures likely reduced the chances of widespread outbreak at the event.

Anime NYC organizers listed the updates to the fifth annual convention on Anime NYC’s official website. Changes include reducing the amount of 3-Day badges available for sale, offsite vaccination checks ready pending local laws and ordinances at the time of the event, a new entrance, increased policing of badge scams, and restrictions on using camera equipment in general areas.

The biggest change may be panel reservations for more events, though details are still to come. The event also said it will update its guidelines for exhibitors to prevent sprawling lines in the artist alley and on the show floor. Organizers also shared that the event will expand into more sections of the convention center, and are in talks with the Javits Center to determine future expansions.

Anime NYC will be held Friday, Nov. 18 to Sunday, Nov 20. Badges go on sale March 31 at 5pm ET.