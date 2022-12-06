Another major character has died in ‘Chainsaw Man’ episode 9

Warning: the following article contains spoilers for Chainsaw Man season one, episode nine, “From Kyoto.”

Special Division 4 has seen better days after a devastating attack on them leaves another member dead in Chainsaw Man.

Katana Man revealed that he had beef with Denji in episode eight, “Gunfire,” because Denji killed his grandfather. Of course, his grandfather was a Yakuza crime boss who had a contract with a Zombie Devil and killed Denji, but he disregarded that and attacked the team, using his terrifying speed and powerful blades. Aki uses his Curse Devil sword, but that’s not even enough to stop him and Himeno is forced to use the Ghost Devil to hold him back. She seems to be winning, until Akane arrives with her Snake Devil, chomps the Ghost Devil, and causes Himeno to disappear.

Around Tokyo, things aren’t getting much better. People are going around shooting other people as if they’ve been possessed by the Gun Devil, the main bad force Special Division 4 has been trying to find and destroy. Aki theorizes this is the case because only police officers and Public Safety Devil Hunters are allowed to carry guns in Tokyo. The devil hunters Arai and Kobeni are still processing their actions after their poor performance at the Hotel Morin where the Eternity Devil made them lose their wits and they turned against Denji, offering him Denji to escape that eternal place.

Kobeni off duty 🥹✨ pic.twitter.com/UwbxTD8xGP — Chainsaw Man EN (@Chainsaw_EN) November 24, 2022

As Arai and Kobeni walk around the city, an old woman passes them. The old woman turns around and shoots Arai in the back of the neck, then purposely gets in front of Kobeni and takes a gunshot to the head. This kills Arai and Kobeni is devastated by this, but her pain turns into vengeance.

Kobeni approaches Akane and Katana Man who have just defeated Denji. Kobeni figures out that they were the ones responsible for all these deaths, and she brandishes a knife, and with Makima using an outrageously powerful long-range attack, the two are very vulnerable. Akane summons the Snake Tail and the tail whips itself at Kobeni who gets on top of it and runs across it with speedy grace. Katana Man in his human form tries to shoot her, but she dodges the bullets and cuts off his arm. She takes his gun and fires back at him. Akane fires back and she uses Chainsaw Man as a shield, firing at their getaway vehicle as they drive off.

Kobeni falls to her knees holding Chainsaw Man and admits that this is her fault and that she can’t do this job because it will drive her nuts. She says she’ll tell Himeno that she’s quitting, but little does she know that Himeno is also dead.

Although Kobeni believes that this is all too much for her, she really shows what she can do in this episode. She held her own against two very powerful characters and sent them running away. If she decides to stay, she could really be of use to the Public Safety Devil Hunters, and it could be a way for her to avenge her friend Arai.