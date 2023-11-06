‘Attack on Titan’ age rating and parents guide

Everything you need to know before letting your kids watch this anime.

Attack on Titan has gained popularity among adults and kids, but how young is too young to watch this violent anime? This guide offers everything parents need to know before making a decision.

What is Attack on Titan rated?

While there are various rating systems between countries and even streaming services, most of the ratings recommend that Attack on Titan for viewers over the age of 14 years old. In the United States, each episode has a rating, with some being rated TV-14, and others TV-MA. Australia rated Attack on Titan MA15+, while India rated some episodes 13+ and others 15+.

When it comes down to it, whether your child can handle watching Attack on Titan is up to the parent’s discretion. This is what viewers can expect from watching the anime.

How much blood and gore is in Attack on Titan?

This question has a simple answer: a lot. Attack on Titan follows the story of three kids after their village gets attacked by Titans, who are basically naked giants that eat humans. Death scenes are incredibly gory and frequent throughout the series. The Titans often bite off limbs or heads in graphic scenes that depict tearing muscles, cracking bones, and glimpses of internal organs. It’s not a show for young children, or for those with weak stomachs, for that matter.

Is there sex and nudity in Attack on Titan?

There are no sex scenes in Attack on Titan, but there are a handful of references to sex — including prostitution and sex trafficking — throughout the series. While the Titans are all nude, they don’t have genitalia or nipples. There are a couple of characters depicted nude from behind, but there is no frontal nudity in the series.

Does Attack on Titan contain profanity?

There is mild profanity. Most of the language is rated PG-13, with several instances where characters use the f word in the Japanese version. While the English dub doesn’t contain the F-bomb, it does have some less-extreme profanity, including “sh*t,” “son of a b*tch,” and “*sshole.”

Is Attack on Titan scary?

Yes, Attack on Titan can be frightening for some. There aren’t any jump scares, but there are many intense scenes that may cause nightmares. Even if your child can look past the blood and gore, the Titans themselves are nightmare fuel, as some of them are incredibly creepy-looking. The storyline is also sometimes disturbing as beloved characters, usually teenagers, frequently get killed off, which may also upset some viewers.

Ultimately, it’s up to you as a parent to determine whether or not your child can handle Attack on Titan.