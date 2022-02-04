‘Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2’ English dubs are on the way

Today Funimation and Crunchyroll announced that English dubs for the climactic final season of Attack on Titan will premiere on Sunday, Feb. 13.

The new dub will feature a returning cast of vocal talent including Bryce Papenbrook as Eren Jaeger, Jason Liebrecht as his brother Zeke, Josh Grelle as Armin Arlelt, Robert McCollum as Reiner Braun, and Matthew Mercer as Captain Levi, all helmed by series ARD Director Mike McFarland at Funimation.

Other voices include:

Trina Nishimura as Mikasa Ackermann

Robert McCollum as Reiner Braun

Jason Liebrecht as Zeke Jaeger

Mike McFarland as Jean Kirstein

Clifford Chapin as Conny Springer

Kellen Goff as Porco Galliard

Amber Lee Connors as Pieck Finger

Lindsay Seidel as Gabi Braun

Bryson Baugus as Falco Grice

Griffin Burns as Colt Grice

Anairis Quiñones as Yelena

Zeno Robinson as Onyankopon

Jessica Calvello as Hange Zoë

Matt Shipman asf Floch Forster

Bryn Apprill as Historia Reiss

Chris Hury as Grisha Yeager

The War for Paradis will pick up on episode 76, which originally premiered just under a month ago on Jan. 10 in a subbed release. Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 concludes the 9-years-running anime adaptation of Hajime Isayama’s dark fantasy shonen manga of the same name.

Originally animated at Wit Studio, Studio MAPPA took up producing the two-part finale under the direction of Yūichirō Hayashi and Jun Shishido. Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1 aired in March 2021 ahead of the original manga’s series finale the following month.

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 is already simulcast with subtitles worldwide via Funimation and its subsidiaries Crunchyroll and Wakanim. The series is also available to stream on Hulu and will come to Adult Swim on Saturday, Feb. 12.