‘Attack on Titan’ opening theme tops Billboard charts

Attack on Titan‘s opening theme continues to strike a chord with fans, and has now grappled to the top of Billboard’s hard rock charts.

On the chart dated the week of Jan. 29, Japanese alt-metal band SiM’s latest single, “The Rumbling,” which reached the coveted number one spot after debuting at #3 last week.

The song is featured as the opening theme in Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 2, which premiered earlier this month. The ultimate season’s OP featuring the song alongside studio MAPPA’s animations, below, has been viewed over 30 million times on YouTube since it was posted on Jan. 9 — a less prestigious but just as impressive milestone.

“The Rumbling” has been streamed over 20 million times on Spotify alone since Jan. 22, where it was released as the 90-second “TV Size” version used in the opening. Anime News Network reports the full version will be released on Feb. 7.

Attack on Titan continues to swing to new places with the momentum of its final season. Today Crunchyroll announced it has commissioned murals in New York and Los Angeles to commemorate the final season. Located in West Hollywood and the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn, the murals measure 13.9′ x 24.2′ and 14′ x 17′, respectively, and feature the main cast swinging into action.

The streaming giant shared a video of the artists in action on their YouTube channel, below.

Crunchyroll previously celebrated the 1000th episode of One Piece with murals in New York and Tokyo last year. The Attack on Titan murals will be kept up through Feb. 6.

Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 2 is streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu.