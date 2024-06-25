Best anime accessories to get this year (our top 13 picks)

As an anime fan, it is a normal desire to have as much merch, accessories, and little trinkets related to your favorite shows as possible. If you’re looking for subtle anime accessories that are great for daily use, this is the list for you. We also have a perfect list for some larger merch pieces. And if you’re also more into gifting your loved ones who love anime, here are the best anime accessories you can buy in 2024.

Image via Box Lunch

This durable backpack is a perfect accessory for an anime fan who loves the classics, especially if they want to pass on a love of anime to the younger generation. Pokémon is a nostalgic show for many anime fans, and was a lot of kid’s first introduction to the medium. This backpack is minimalist, but it has an undeniable link to the beloved Pokémon character, Pikachu.

Image via Crunchyroll Store

This duffel bag is the perfect accessory for a Haikyu fan who wants to feel like they’re part of the team. Volleyball and teamwork are at the center of Haikyu, and the Karasuno High volleyball team has faced and overcome numerous challenges together. Carrying this duffel bag as a Haikyu fan is the ultimate sign of dedication to the team, especially if you are an athlete yourself.

Image via Crunchyroll Store

Solo Leveling took the world by storm, first as a Webtoon and now as an anime. The hit series follows Sung Jinwoo, a weak monster hunter who gets contacted by a mysterious entity called the System that lets him level up in strength and power. The Hunters Guild is the body that controls and pays the hunters in the world, and though Jinwoo doesn’t join the guild, he’s affiliated with them. This subtle keychain displays the Hunters emblem in a flawless acrylic design.

Image via Amazon

Chainsaw Man is one of the most popular shounen anime of the last few years. These pins feature vibrant, chibi-style charms of characters like Denji, Pochita, and Power. They are water-resistant, hypoallergenic, and rust-resistant to ensure that it doesn’t damage quickly or cause any harm to the skin of the wearer. These pins are custom-designed and easy to clean, which ensures that they last long without losing their shine.

Image via Walmart

Dracule Mihawk is the best swordsman in the world of One Piece, and his iconic swords are some of the most impressive weapons ever. He used his short dagger to battle Zoro the first time they met, finding the Straw Hat’s swordsman worthy of at least one of his blades. This necklace pendant is a replica of Mihawk’s dagger, which only the most hardcore One Piece fans will recognize.

Image via Box Lunch

The Thousand Sunny is the beloved ship of the Straw Hat Pirates of One Piece. A valued member of the crew, the Sunny has seen them through turbulent waters and attacks from fearsome foes. This hat is a great accessory for any One Piece fan who wants to signal that they are a member of the crew subtly. It is comfortable, with a vibrant embroidery of Sunny’s colorful figurehead.

Image via Amazon

Just like the name says, Jojo’s Bizarre Adventures features a cast of unique and bizarre characters. The show spans multiple seasons and generations of the Joestar family, all nicknamed Jojo. This iconic family battles superpowered villains with powers called Stands. The Arrow is an ancient tool that awakens the Stand powers in people, so fans of Jojo’s would love to have this “powerful” item around their neck.

Image via Box Lunch

Naruto is one of the biggest anime ever, with a cast of some of the most iconic characters in history. In a similar vein, the Akatsuki are some of the most powerful ninjas in the Naruto universe, and their foreboding black and red color scheme made them stand out even more. This beanie is covered in the Akatsuki cloud pattern, and is the perfect accessory for an Itachi or Pain fan. Just promise not to commit any atrocities while rocking it. Please?

Image via Amazon

Berserk is a dark fantasy anime set in medieval times. Following the story of the fearsome warrior, Guts, the anime is full of lore and magic. One of the deep lore elements of Berserk is the Brand of the Sacrifice, a mark present on the main character and many more in the show. Those who bear the Brand are marked by the God Hand, a powerful organization that makes deals with humans in exchange for their souls. With this necklace on, fans of Berserk can feel as powerful as Guts, who is one of the few characters to survive despite bearing the Brand of the Sacrifice.

Image via Amazon

Whether you want to cosplay as Tanjiro, or you just want to wear an interesting pair of earrings, these Hanafuda earrings are a great, gorgeous pair. The pendant on the earring is made of acrylic for long-lasting color and a long lifespan, and the needle is made of a durable silver that doesn’t irritate the ears.

Image via Amazon

Jujutsu Kaisen has proven in its two seasons that it has what it takes to be one of the best anime of its time. These socks are the perfect accessories for Jujutsu Kaisen fans who want to keep their favorite characters close at all times. With how the second season ended, most Jujutsu Kaisen fans could use something comforting and cozy to prepare for the seasons ahead.

Image via Amazon

Another great Demon Slayer accessory is this pack of hair scrunchies. Each character in Demon Slayer has a unique color scheme, and these scrunchies incorporate them into eye-catching designs. Following the designs for some of the major character’s haori, these scrunchies can either be used for cosplays or as a cute addition to an outfit that references your favorite character.

Image via Amazon

Spruce up your outfit with this Itachi Uchiha lanyard. The lanyard includes a clear case for your ID card as well as a keychain to hang important keys. The keychain and card sleeve are also easily separatable to remove individual items when needed. Wearing a themed lanyard like this is a great way to find people with similar interests as you as well as show off your style. The strap is made of quality polyester and the hardware is made of a strong zinc alloy.

