Best anime characters Pfps

Anime characters with super powers and crazy transformations are what we will live for. We love the heroes and the villains so much that it gets us invested for hours and hours. These are some of our favorite bad and good guys from across the anime universe, and we want you to download them so you can use them as your profile picture for your favorite social media. Release your inner powers and claim your right to be a sensei of the genre!

We have picked these heroes and villains from your favorite shows like Naruto, Demon Slayer, One Punch Man, and Dragon Ball Super. This list has some of your favorite characters like Madara, Daki, Saitama, and Jirren.

Do not use these profile pictures on your professional and business accounts like MS Teams and LinkedIn. Use these profile pictures for your social media like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Best anime character profile pictures

Best anime villain profile pictures

Bad guys are what makes some of us so heavily invested in our favorite animes. These villains may be misunderstood, but they are some of the greatest villains ever to give our heroes a hard time.

Tier standing in a transformed battle armor Madara doing a jutsu in a purple hewGrisham with sunset in the background
Ainz in a black collar and red eyesZamasu with purple uniform looking angryLust with steel claws in front of her face
Junko sticking her tongue out with white eyesKing Bradley holding a sword and red flash on the steelThe one with glowing red body
Naraku sitting down in white giMariah in a maroon hoody pointing at characterMugino laughing and covered in blood
Mureum gliding and smiling towards an enemyThe Major in grey jacket with world map behind himMyne in a black outfit holding onto her chest
Yami with gold glow coming out of his foreheadDaki in black outfit staring in the skyGyutaro screaming with a yellow eye
All for might with red power coming out of his handJirren looking into spaceMosquito girl in black outfit looking surprised

Best anime hero profile pictures

The strongest and greatest superheroes in the anime universe are all here, from final transformations to defying the odds and beating their strongest foes. We love them all!

Tanjiro using fire technique and slashing through the airSpike pointing a gun at enemyRaphatalia with blade in front of her face
L looking nervous with spiky hairLucy twirling in air as sand twirls around herShinya practicing punches on a heavy bag
Takuma crossing his fingers with no mask onSaitama in yellow suit with cape flowing in the windNoelle with purple eyes holding up wand to an enemy
Matt in a green shirt smilingTengen swining a blade through the airZorrowith sword and in a white shirt
Asuna slashing a green sword at an enemyKakashi doing a jutsuJojo sin a green jacket with hand on his chin
Eren with clouds behind him angrily looking at an enemyNatsu angrily staring and pointing at enemyNaruto with red jacket smashing into the earth
Olivier looking angrily at someone Lelouch looking concerned in brown jacketSaber swinging blade through the air as dress twirls

That is our list of the best anime characters to ever graced our screens.

Here at We Got This Covered, we have all your favorite Pfps waiting for you to download and use across all your favorite social media platforms. Come back to get the coolest Pfps!