Many of the best animes in history have strong lead or supporting female characters. Our list is made for you to immortalize your favorite lady, whether it’s the girl you find to be the cutest or the one that matches your inner queen! Make sure all your followers can see how much you appreciate these ladies by downloading them and using them as your profile picture.

This list has the most memorable anime girls like Revy, Sailor Moon, Mikasa, and Android 18. They are from some of your favorite anime like Black Lagoon, Sailor Moon, Attack on Titan, and Dragon Ball Z. We Got This Covered wants you to have the best profile pics, so make sure you check out our other Pfp lists.

These Pfps should be used for social media accounts like Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. Make sure you do not use them on your professional accounts like LinkedIn or MS Teams.

Cool Anime Girls Profile Picture

These anime girls are the most badass in the anime world. These ladies take no prisoners, from super transformations to kicking bad guys’ asses!

Sad Anime Girls Profile Picture

There is something that leaves you depressed for weeks seeing your favorite anime girl sad. These anime girls had us crying at the thought of them losing a loved one or if they were hurting.

Cute Anime Girls Profile Picture

These anime girls are indeed the cutest you have ever seen. They make our hearts melt, and some of these moments leave us wanting to cuddle them!

Here at We Got This Covered, we have all your favorite Pfps waiting for you to download and use across all your favorite social media platforms. Come back to get the coolest Pfps!