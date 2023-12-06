10 best anime like ‘Black Summoner’

Black Summoner is one of those anime that proves the isekai genre is in good hands.

The fantasy series follows Kelvin, who wakes up in a new world without any memories of his past life. After realizing he had battered his memories for powerful abilities, he begins a journey as a Summoner and an adventurer. At just 12 episodes long Black Summoner is a quick binge. But after that, these other anime are a great way to venture into newer worlds.

Cautious Hero: The Hero is Overpowered but Overly Cautious

Cautious Hero follows Seiya Ryuuguuin, a hero summoned to save a parallel world from destruction. While Seiya possesses incredible strength and abilities, his overly cautious nature leads him to overprepare for even the simplest tasks, frustrating his goddess companion Ristarte. Overall, the series masterfully combines humor and action, as well as a huge dose of adventure and magic.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

This series follows the story of lonely Satoru Mikami, a middle-aged man who is stabbed and reincarnated into a fantasy world as a slime with unique powers. Renamed Rimuru Tempest, he embarks on a journey to explore this new world, make friends, and build a nation that fosters peace between races. If you’re looking for an anime with an overpowered main character, great action, monsters, and adventure, this is the one.

Beast Tamer

Based on a manga with the same name, Beast Tamer is an adventure anime that follows Rein, a beast tamer considered weak by all. When he is fired from the hero Arios’ party, he goes on an adventure to get stronger. Rein’s ability to form contracts with animals helps him to become an expert beast tamer. Although this is not an isekai, like Black Summoner the anime has a protagonist whose power is initially seen as useless but later excels in summoning or taming magic.

Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody

Death March revolves around Ichiro “Satou” Suzuki, a programmer who takes a nap after working on a game and wakes up in his game. While playing the game, Satou gains various magical abilities and accidentally kills a horde of monsters. He immediately gets a ton of experience points and wealth. He then decides to become a trader journeying through the game and save those in harm’s way. Like the protagonist in Black Summoner, Satou hides his true ability in the series and also gathers a powerful harem.

Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest

Afureta follows 17-year-old otaku Hajime Nagumo who, alongside his classmates, is summoned to a fantasy world and tasked with saving mankind. While his classmates are gifted with formidable combat abilities, Hajime faces mockery for possessing an inferior transmutation skill. Betrayed by a classmate during an expedition, and pushed to the bottom of an abyss, he somehow survives the fall. Desperate to survive and return home, Hajime confronts monsters and a string of misfortunes on his journey.

By the Grace of the Gods

By the Grace of the Gods is a slice-of-life Isekai anime that follows Ryouma Takebayashi, a man who had led a miserable life and died at the age of 39. Taking pity on him, three deities reincarnate him into a new world in hopes of him living a fun life. With his newfound existence and aptitude for magic, Ryouma builds up an army of slime and joins a group of travelers to journey the world. Much like Black Summoner, this anime has the protagonist taming monsters.

Konosuba

Konosuba is a comedy anime that follows Kazuma Satou, an otaku who finds himself in a fantasy world after a comical and untimely death. Rather than going on a heroic adventure, he forms a party with his quirky companions- Aqua, the goddess; Megumin, an explosive-obsessed mage; and Darkness, a masochistic knight. Together the group embarks on comedic misadventures in a quest for a more comfortable life. Konosuba, like Black Summoner, has fantasy, action, adventure, and a powerful harem.

My Isekai Life

An underrated anime series that shares similar themes of fantasy, action, adventure, and monster taming, My Isekai Life follows Yuuji Sano, an ordinary office worker who is summoned to another world. There he discovers that he is a Monster Tamer character class with the ability to befriend slimes. He soon becomes a Mage, allowing him to wield powerful magic. After becoming the most powerful sage, Yuuji embarks on an adventure.

The Rising of The Shield Hero

This series tells the story of Naofumi Iwatani, a college student who, alongside three others, is summoned to a parallel world as the Shield Hero to defend it. Betrayed and falsely accused of a crime, Naofumi must overcome adversity and build his strength as the Shield Hero. With the help of his companions, he battles powerful enemies and strives to uncover the truth behind the waves that threaten the world.

The Fruit of Evolution

The Fruit of Evolution follows Seiichi Hiragi, a fat outcast who had been bullied at school. One day, a god announces over the school telecom that all the students will be transported to another world. Abandoned again by his schoolmates, Seiichi is left to his own devices. He eats a fruit that turns out to be the fruit of evolution, throwing his life to new heights. Similar to Black Summoner, this series involves gathering a harem and leveling up in an Isekai world.