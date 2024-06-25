Anime posters are some of the best decoration pieces for any fan. Posters can capture anime characters in glorious poses, show off their designs, or simply feature character pairings and groups that almost all fans can enjoy. 2024 has been a great year for anime so far, and in the last few years, there have been some amazing anime. And you can never go wrong with an anime-related gift! So whether you’re giving into the whims of your younger self, or you’re looking for the perfect gift for young fans, here are 15 of the best anime posters to get this year.

My Hero Academia continues to dominate in popularity, and the thrilling story of the students of the hero class of UA is always a fun, yet action-packed ride. As the story gets closer to its end, this is the best time to get this touching poster.

If there’s any anime poster that’s a must-have, it’s this Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End. This slow and heartwarming anime is filled with ethereal fantasy locations that are perfect for beautiful stills and breathtaking pictures. This pack of 8 posters also comes with a wall collage kit to properly display the beautiful designs they depict.

As Black Clover continues to win hearts, this poster is the perfect item to keep the show in mind. The pack of 8 features a host of different characters in dynamic poses that are sure to fire up any Black Clover fan as they root for Asta on his quest to become the Wizard King.

While action-filled shonen anime remains popular, The Apothecary Diaries captured audiences with its mysterious charm, and gorgeous, ancient Chinese-themed setting. This poster shows Maomao, the protagonist, and an aspiring apothecary, who finds herself working in the royal court and solving mysterious cases of illness.

Bleach made one of the biggest comebacks in anime when it returned in 2022 to adapt the highly anticipated Thousand Year Blood War arc. This poster, with its red hue and juxtaposed characters perfectly captures the intensity of this arc, showing off all the main characters’ battle cries.

The unbridled joy and enthusiasm that the Karasuno High volleyball team exudes is just one reason why a Haikyu poster is a great pick for an anime poster. Hinata and his high school team face all kinds of trials and tribulations, such as in the latest movie, Decisive Battle at the Garage Dump.

Some people consider Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood to be one of the best anime ever, and it is easy to see why. This action-packed anime has the perfect balance of lore, heart, action, and drama to satisfy all kinds of fans. To top all of this off, the anime features some cool character designs that make this poster a must-have.

It’s not a stretch to say that One Punch Man is one of the most hilarious, action-packed anime debuts of the last few years. This poster shows the main characters Saitama and Genos in battle-ready mode, donning their signature game faces. With a long wait inbetween seasons, it’s always good to have these warriors close by.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is a zany anime following the Joestar family over generations as they fight evil using their powers. This poster of the first-ever JoJo run, Phantom Blood, shows JoJo and Dio, as well as the mysterious Stone Mask. Fans of classic JoJo will enjoy this nostalgic poster as it calls back to the first season of the anime where it all began.

Chainsaw Man made its debut in 2022 and introduced fans to a world of Devils and Devil Hunters. The show’s clever combination of body horror, classic shonen comedy, and societal commentary made it a hit. In this poster, you see Denji in his chainsaw form, doing what he does best — wreaking havoc and having a blast.

While many people might see One Piece as a pirate story that has gone on for too long, real fans of the anime know that it is one of the greatest stories ever told. The story which has spanned over two decades follows the adventurous Straw Hat Pirates, led by their captain Monkey D. Luffy as they search for the world’s greatest treasure, the One Piece. In this poster, you see all of the Straw Hats as they stare determinedly at their futures.

Another strong contender for the greatest anime ever story told is Attack on Titan. Just like the three walls of Paradis, Attack on Titan is a story with many layers. This poster captures the highs and lows of this saga, with the pain and intensity expressed in the devastation on the character’s faces.

When you mention classic anime, a common name that pops up is Cowboy Bebop. This space opera follows Spike Spiegel and his crew of bounty hunters as they travel the galaxy to capture its most dangerous criminals. In this poster, you see Spike in action, rendered in black and white to capture his mysterious swagger.

Another anime that often gets mentioned in the conversation of classics is Death Note. This thriller anime follows a high school boy named Light who stumbles upon a mysterious book called a Death Note which allows him to kill anyone by writing their name in it. As Light begins to experiment with this new power, he catches the attention of L, a detective determined to find his identity. This poster perfectly depicts the cat and mouse game Light and L engaged in.

Demon Slayer is one of the favorites in recent years, and the Kamado siblings continue to capture the hearts of fans as we follow their story. This vibrant poster shows some of the most beloved characters from the anime including Tanjiro, Nezuko, Inosuke, Zenitsu, Tomioka, and Lady Tamayo. Captured in the midst of action, each of them looks ready to strike and protect humanity.

