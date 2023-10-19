The 10 best anime similar to ‘The Eminence in Shadow’

The Eminence in Shadow is among one of the most popular isekai anime out there and it’s easy to see why. Its blend of comedic elements with a reincarnated hero making up a conspiracy theory, only for it to be actually real, combined with other beloved tropes of the genre make it fresh enough to keep interest high. The tons of laughs provided by Cid and the rest of the cast certainly don’t hurt either!

It just makes sense that after checking out the first two seasons of the show, fans would be on the lookout for more things to watch just like it. Don’t worry, there are possibly an uncountable amount of isekai anime with plenty among their ranks close enough to The Eminence in Shadow while having their own flair worth watching.

Overlord

Image via Madhouse

Looking for a healthy mix of comedy, serious moments, and amazing battles in another world just like The Eminence in Shadow? Look no further, Overlord is here! Sure being trapped inside a favorite video game is a bit different, but the vibes of the series are still incredibly similar. With so much Overlord to watch, it’s easy to get that isekai anime fix for a long time to come.

Am I Actually the Strongest?

You want an overpowered protagonist reborn into a rich family as a baby who doesn’t want to stand out, has a black cape kind of motif where there is a “fake” conspiracy happening that isn’t The Eminence in Shadow? Am I Actually the Strongest is so similar in its premise that there are no other arguments needed. Just go watch this one!

Helck

An adorable himbo human hero who is overpowered beyond all reason wants to become the next Demon King. What could go wrong? Unsurprisingly, some demons are a bit more concerned about what is going on and are a little suspicious of the titular Helck. The show is full of wonderful comedic moments surrounding a deep story full of intrigue about a war waging between humans and demonkin. Maybe humans aren’t really the good guys after all.

Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest

Look, sometimes the best part of an isekai is the major power fantasy. And hey, if the protagonist just happens to keep getting himself surrounded by cute and attractive ladies it can’t hurt, right? These two shows share a lot of similar elements just like that, so if that’s why The Eminence in Shadow drew you in, Arifureta is going to be the perfect anime to watch next.

Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games Is Tough for Mobs

There are major trends to set isekai anime in oteme games these days and this one stands out as particularly stellar. Leon is reincarnated into a game he didn’t actually like where society is a matriarchy as a mob, basically an NPC who normally wasn’t important in the game. This forces him to use his wits in various comedic situations to try and still live a happy life in a new world where the odds are stacked against him.

Wise Man’s Grandchild

The more comedic aspects of The Eminence in Shadow are what make Wise Man’s Grandchild an excellent recommendation. What happens when a salary man from Japan is reincarnated into another world and trained by its most powerful mage, only not to have a single ounce of common sense? Shin is sent to the magical academy of the kingdom to try and learn how to be remotely social with anyone alongside other important life skills.

The Misfit of Demon King Academy: History’s Strongest Demon King Reincarnates and Goes to School with His Descendants

What’s with so many anime having excruciatingly long titles these days? Don’t let that be a deterrence from giving The Misfit of Demon King Academy a watch though! Anos Voldigoad sacrificed his life to try and end a horrible conflict so the world could know peace. When he tries to join the Demon King Academy and reclaim his rightful place on the throne, he finds that historians have altered what he did and people seem to remember him quite differently. So he’s forced to work his way through the academy, prove who he was in his past life, and uncover who tried to hide the true facts of his previous life.

Saga of Tanya the Evil

If the complexity of the machinations of the Cult of Diablos and fighting is to be interesting, Saga of Tanya the Evil might be able to capture that same magic. Tanya Degurechaff in her previous life, challenged Being X to a battle of wits, but subsequently lost. As punishment, she is reincarnated in another world where magical combat is the norm. She decides to defy her fate and use her amazing prowess with battle tactics to fight for the peaceful world she wants to live in.

The Daily Life of the Immortal King

Image via Haoliners Animation League

Is it cheating to put an amazing donghua on an anime recommendations list? Maybe, but it doesn’t hurt to expand viewership of all Asian animation out there! Like in The Eminence in Shadow, the main character Wang Ling doesn’t come off as a threat to those around him. But deep down, he’s so powerful he could accidentally destroy the entire world which is only held back by a special amulet. As the amulet is close to breaking, Wang Ling and his father have to race against time to find a way to keep the world from quite literally ending.

The World’s Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat

Those looking for another harem anime with similar vibes to The Eminence in Shadow will find that the ever-so-long titled The World’s Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat is sure to scratch that particular itch. The big difference here is that instead of being the hero, Lugh Tuatha Dé must kill the hero of this new world to save it from being destroyed. Wait, doesn’t that actually make him the hero? While the show doesn’t get that philosophical, it does provide a great journey for viewers to go on.