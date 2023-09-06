‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ Season 2 Episode 22 release date, time, and where to watch

Fans are all waiting for the next episode, but where and when will it be?

With the last episode having come out almost two weeks ago, fans are desperate for the next installment of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War. The story, which is adapted from the manga written by Tite Kubo, follows the final arc of the Bleach saga and has received high praise since it landed back in October of last year. So when and where will episode 22 air?

Fans were blown away with the first cour of the anime which ran from Oct. 11, 2022, to Dec. 27, 2022. Many wondered if the second cour, titled The Separation, could even compare, but upon its release on July 8, they found it just as rich and jam-packed as its predecessor. Episode 21 was titled ‘The Headless Star’ and saw main protagonist Ichigo Kurosaki continue to grow and evolve, this time creating an entirely new move which came to be known as the Getsuga Jujisho.

The last episode also came with Ichigo learning about the betrayal of Uryū Ishida and fans will be waiting to see just how he deals with finding out that one of his closest friends is now his enemy. Now it is a race to the Soul Palace between Ichigo, with the support of Sado and Orihime, against Yhwach, Haschwalth, and Uryū.

The series took a one-week break, with a catch-up episode released on Sep. 2 to keep viewers up to speed. The next episode, episode 22, will release on Sep. 9 and will be available to watch on Hulu, for those in the States, or on Disney Plus for those outside the States (except for Asia). It will air from 7:30am Pacific/10:30am Eastern in the U.S.

The last two episodes of the second cour will air as a double bill on Sep. 30, marking 26 episodes in total.