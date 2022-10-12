In a week that has been massive for anime fans one of the season’s newest and most highly-anticipated shows has risen to the number one spot on the MyAnimeList rankings and it’s got an iconic Shonen flavor to it.

Bleach is back with the sequel series Thousand-Year Blood War and it seems that the fanbase is out in force as the show now holds the top spot.

To get this ranking Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War managed to beat out other iconic series such as One Piece, My Hero Academia, as well as newcomers such as Spy X Family, Mob Psycho 100, and the most recent addition Chainsaw Man. While it couldn’t quite take out Bleach, Chainsaw Man also debuted highly on the rankings nabbing the number two spot.

Bleach’s sequel series premiered on Oct. 10 exclusively on Hulu and Disney Plus and despite some hiccups that saw the episode arrive early in some places, when it landed it made quite the bang with social media exploding in praise.

The series endeavors to bring the final manga arc of Bleach to the small screen. Running for 366 episodes, the original anime series Bleach came to an abrupt close back in March of 2012. Now a decade later the series is back and available to a whole new audience of anime fans.

If you’re eager to experience what anime fans everywhere are already falling in love with, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode one is available to stream on Hulu in the US and via Disney Plus elsewhere.