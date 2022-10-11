Latest Anime News: ‘Bleach’ is being showered with love after ‘Thousand-Year Blood War’ premiere, ‘Fullmetal Alchemist’ voice actor denied rehearing in defamation lawsuit and if you think you’ve seen it all here is a 30ft tall tribute to ‘Evangelion’

Plenty of emotions were felt by anime fans during the last 24 hours, as the premiere of Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War has finally arrived. Meanwhile, things are not looking very well for Fullmetal Alchemist voice actor, Vic Mignogna, as his defamation case didn’t fall in his favor.

On top of all that, an anime fan has shocked social media as they shared a photo of a 30ft tall cutout of a popular Evangelion character. Here are some of the things you may have missed from the world of anime.

Bleach is being showered with love after Thousand Year Blood War premiere

The wait is finally over as the premiere of Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War has finally dropped on Disney Plus.

Fans were filled with excitement as the first episode was finally released on the streaming platform. The film was announced back in 2020 when Bleach‘s creator, Tite Kubo, shared that they were going to be producing the final story arc of the popular anime and manga series. Fans waited for more than a decade for this as its original anime run ended in 2012. Suffice it to say, the first episode has hit fans’ expectations.

Bleach fans have been waiting for thousand year blood wars for a decade

Goddamn it has been worth the wait — 𝕬𝖐 (@mistAKayyyy) October 9, 2022

Bleach : Thousand Year Blood wars…is finally out 😭😭 — Tali… Elections are coming!!!! (@CrawfishStanley) October 10, 2022

Episode one of Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War is now available to stream on Disney Plus.

Fullmetal Alchemist voice actor, Vic Mignogna, denied rehearing in defamation lawsuit

Photo by Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images

New updates have emerged over Vic Mignogna’s defamation case, as the Fullmetal Alchemist and Ouran High School Host Club voice actor was denied a court rehearing.

Mignogna sued Funimation, voice actresses Jamie Marchi and Monica Rial, and Rial’s fiance Ron Toye over allegations of him committing sexual harassment. According to Anime News Network, multiple witnesses and alleged victims came forward during the lawsuit. This includes convention staff, underage convention attendees, and voice actress Kara Edwards.

In August 2022, Mignogna lost the case and was ordered to pay $223,042.42 in attorneys’ fees to the defendants and $15,000 in sanctions.

Despite the results, Mignogna still maintains his innocence and has announced on Twitter that he will be hosting a live in-person signing in Los Angeles on Oct. 15, 2022.

Live-action Attack on Titan and Death Note actors will star in The Social Network-inspired film

Death Note: Light Up the New World’s Masahiro Higashide and Attack On Titan’s Takahiro Miura will star in an upcoming film that’s said to be the Japanese counterpart of The Social Network.

Winny is a film based on the infamous file-sharing software that made a massive impact on Japan’s internet history. Just like Facebook, the P2P file-sharing program was developed by a research assistant from the University of Tokyo in 2002. In 2003, a lawsuit was filed against the program’s creator Isamu Kaneko, over copyright allegations. A crowdfunding campaign was made for the film’s production, which is over 800,00 Japanese Yen ($5574.40 USD).

A release date for Winny has not yet been announced.

Anime fan shares a 30ft tall cutout of a popular Evangelion character

I made a 30ft tall cutout of Misato Katsuragi. Also thanks to @Babylonian for helping out put her up and for the visit! #nge #evangelion #neongenesisevangelion pic.twitter.com/o54h9BRgw6 — Tobyn Jacobs (@TobynJacobs) October 9, 2022

And to wrap it all off, an anime fan shared an image of a 30ft cutout of a popular Evangelion character.

A 30ft cutout of Misato Katsuragi was shared by @TobynJacobs on Twitter. The cutout was taller than a one-story house and as wide as one garage door. This cutout didn’t include legs so you could imagine how much taller this cutout could be if it has all its body parts. A lot of anime fans began to fall on their knees as they witnessed this massive scale of sheer beauty on their feed.

TobynJacobs is known for producing tall cutouts of various characters. In the past, they’ve released images of a 70ft Samsung Sam, and a 20ft cutout of Dream’s face after his iconic face reveal.