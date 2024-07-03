Blue Lock fans have waited for a second season for what feels like forever (even though it’s only been a couple of years since the first season ended). The next batch of episodes might not be out just yet but Blue Lock: Episode Nagi is a nice treat to hold fans over until the long-awaited new season’s premiere.

Whether or not you’re familiar with Blue Lock, Episode Nagi is a simple enough watch. Unlike films like Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba — The Movie: Mugen Train, Episode Nagi doesn’t move the plot forward; instead, it’s a retelling of season one from the perspective of Seishiro Nagi, a compelling side character to the show’s protagonist Yoichi Isagi. This format makes it easy for anyone to watch the film without knowledge of the series, while fans who finished the show still get something out of it thanks to the perspective shift.

While Episode Nagi isn’t a scene-by-scene recap of season one, it does follow the same timeline. How does its ending compare to the show’s first season?

How does Blue Lock: Episode Nagi end?

Much like the first season, Blue Lock: Episode Nagi ends with a twist. After the team composed of five Blue Lock players loses to the World Five team, the investors behind the Blue Lock program threaten to pull out due to what they see as excessive spending on Ego’s part and close the program for good. Ego, one to roll with the punches, informs the remaining Blue Lock members that the plan has changed. Instead of competing for a singular striker position on Japan’s national team, the players will play against Japan’s under-20s team for the chance to take the team’s place.

It’s arguably a better deal for the Blue Lock hopefuls — now they all have a shot at competing at the professional level — but the entire program will end if they lose. Taking risks is kind of Ego’s whole thing and betting the Blue Lock participants for a chance to prove the program’s worth is exactly the kind of calculated risk he would advise.

If Episode Nagi was your introduction to Blue Lock, you may still want to check out the show. Despite having the same ending as season one’s final episode, Episode Nagi does gloss over quite a bit of the second half of the season and that’s sure to be felt when the show returns. Likewise, if you’ve watched the show but not the movie, check it out for some additional context. Blue Lock: Episode Nagi is in theaters now.

