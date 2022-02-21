‘Classroom of the Elite’ is finally getting a sequel

Kadokawa announced with a new visual on Monday that a second season of Classroom of the Elite is in production at studio Lerche.

The anime adaptation of Shōgo Kinugasa’s high-stakes high school light novel first aired in 2017. Directed by Seiji Kishi (Assassination Classroom) and Hiroyuki Hashimoto (Magical Girl Raising Project), the series streamed in North America on Crunchyroll and an English-language dub was produced by Funimation. It’s not clear at this time if the second series is being developed by the same crew.

Classroom of the Elite’s Twitter account announced that lead Japanese-language cast members Shouya Chiba (Kiyotaka Ayanokouji) and Yurika Kubo (Kikyou Kushida) will host an Anime Project Presentation on Kadokawa’s YouTube channel on March 6 with more information about the sequel season.

Kinugasa wrote 14 volumes of Classroom of the Elite, published in Kadokawa’s MF Bunko J imprint from 2015 to 2019, featuring illustrations by Shunsaku Tomose. The author quickly moved on to writing a sequel light novel series in 2020 titled Classroom of the Elite: Year 2. The sixth volume of the sequel series releases in Japan this week.

Both light novel series, as well as a manga adaptation of Classroom of the Elite illustrated by Yuyu Ichino, are published in North America by Seven Seas Entertainment.

Season one of Classroom of the Elite is available for streaming subbed and dubbed on Crunchyroll and Funimation.