‘Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture’ release date, trailer, cast, and more

Nothing compares to the feeling of a classic anime making a reappearance. This has happened with shows like Bleach and Black Butler throughout the years, and now, a nostalgic favorite has joined them. Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture, first revealed in December 2020, has brought back the mecha chaos and political intrigue that made it one of the best in the genre in the first place.

This four-part film, a follow-up to Code Geass: Lelouch of the Resurrection, is set years after Lelouch made his ultimate sacrifice. Specifically, it centers on two mercenary brothers named Ash and Rozé, who are on a rescue mission to save the daughter of a deceased lord of Hokkaido.

We are already halfway through Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture, with part 3 set to be released soon. A new trailer and poster have been released, and following the previous two epic releases, there’s a whole lot more in store.

Full release schedule for Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture

Depending on where you reside, Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture may be available as a 4-part act, or as a series. The anime will be shown in four parts for those who live in Japan. Parts 1 and 2 of the show were released in theaters on May 10 and June 7, respectively. Part 3 will be available on July 5 and the finale will debut on August 2.

It will also premiere as a series on June 21, 2024, on Disney Plus for the majority of fans outside of Japan. This particular release will be divided into 12 episodes. Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture will be available weekly, and will join other upcoming anime releases on the streaming network, including The Fable, and the third installment of Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War.

Trailer, casting choices, and more

A trailer for the third act of Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture has been released, showing epic mecha fighting scenes and a glimpse at a familiar power from the main Code Geass series. For those who are waiting for the episodic run, the original trailer is still available.

The main cast for the series will be voiced by Kōhei Amasaki as Rozé, Makoto Furukawa as Ash, Kana Ichinose as Charis al Britannia, Reina Ueda as Sakuya, and Hiroki Yasumoto as Norland van Lunebelg.

Additional cast members for the series include:

Yasuyuki Kase as Walter

Masaaki Mizunaka as Divock

Hiroyuki Yoshino as Kristoff

Ryota Ohsaka as Hearth

Takaya Kuroda as Kensei Kuroto

Katsuyuki Konishi as Isao Monobe

Miyu Tomita as Haruka Rutaka

Yūki Ono as Gran Kirkwayne

Shōya Chiba as Tomo’omi Oda

Bandai Namco Filmworks studio is producing this series, with Yoshimitsu Ohashi as director, Noboru Kimura as scriptwriter, Kumiko Sakamoto as editor, and Jin Aketagawa as sound director. Kenji Kawai, famed for his work on Ghost in the Shell, wrote the music for the series, with Miyavi singing the opening theme “Running in My Head,” and Hikari Mitsushima singing the concluding theme “Rozé.”

