Is ‘Code Geass’ worth watching, and what makes it so popular?

Why is this two-series anime constantly seen as one of the best examples of the genre?

Code Geass may have only run for a few years in the early 2000s, but since that time it has spawned games, pages of manga, light novels, and a whole host of other kinds of content. Plus, the fanbase remains loyal to this day.

The show was a critical and commercial hit when it first dropped, so it makes sense that the popularity has lingered, especially as anime as a genre has made even more inroads into Western culture, thus bringing a new global audience for classic shows like Code Geass.

But what makes this highly dramatic, soap opera-like sci-fi anime series so popular? And how do you know if you’ll like it? Read on to find out if Code Geass is worth watching, and what makes it so popular.

What is Code Geass about?

Screengrab via YouTube/Anime Geek

Code Geass follows a flamboyant, intelligent, exiled prince named Lelouch vi Britannia, who is given the “power of absolute obedience” by a mysterious figure only known as C.C. Once he receives this power, which is known as “Geass,” Lelouch starts and leads a rebellion against the Holy Britannian Empire, taking part in a number of epic mecha battles, and strategizing to try and wrestle control of the land and his destiny.

The show is set in an alternate timeline in which Queen Elizabeth I (who famously died childless) bore a son, which seems to be when they diverged from our universe. This is never confirmed explicitly, but it’s heavily implied and seen as canon by most fans. Lelouch’s chequered family history also comes into play throughout the series, giving him extra motivation to fight the Holy Britannian Empire, which is one of three global superpowers.

There is a lot of Code Geass content. A spin-off series, Code Geass: Akito the Exiled, was released in 2009 There are also four Code Geass films to enjoy. Three of them (Initiation, Transgression and Glorification) basically follow the plot of the series, even intercutting footage from the show into the films. The fourth, Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re:surrection, is a brand new story, acting as a sequel to the other three.

As mentioned in the introduction, there are also other forms of Code Geass media to be enjoyed, including video games and light novels.

Is Code Geass worth watching?

Image via Code Geass Wiki

If you’re a fan of anime that deals with complex characters, or love expertly rendered battle animations, then you’re sure to like Code Geass. The sci-fi elements and epic nature of the story should also appeal to fantasy lovers and those who like alternative histories, so even if you don’t know your Death Note from your Monster, then you’ll probably still enjoy the show.

What makes Code Geass so popular?

Image via Crunchyroll

There are tons of factors that have gone into making Code Geass a loved show with such enduring popularity. Many enjoy the fact that it appeals to those who aren’t big on anime, thanks to its alternative- history setting and engaging storylines. Then there’s the brilliant animation, which is perfect whether it’s rendering a character’s emotion or a dramatic, epic fight scene involving technology most viewers couldn’t even dream of. Additionally, it will appeal to younger people who have seen older generations destroy the world and get away with it, while the youth are left to pick up the pieces.

Another reason that many people love Code Geass so much is the twisty plotting. There’s a lot of cliffhangers and sudden, shocking moments. Yes, it’s a bit melodramatic at times, but that’s all part of the vibe, and once you buy into it then it all becomes addictive watching.

What other anime series are like Code Geass?

Image via Madhouse Studio

If you are still unsure if you’ll like Code Geass, then it might be worth comparing it to some other famous anime series. One that is considered similar by many avid anime fans is Death Note, thanks to the fact both have protagonists who are given magical powers by a supernatural being, and try to use this newfound force to change the world.

Another similar anime is Akame Ga Kill!, which like Code Geass has plenty of epic fight scenes and lots of complex characters. Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann, Guilty Crown, and even Attack on Titan have also drawn comparisons for various reasons, from the brilliant action animation to the notion of an oppressed people overcoming a powerful empire.