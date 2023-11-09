Few creations have captured global attention like Death Note. The manga turned anime turned live-action series is one of the biggest Japanese entertainment exports in the world. The antics of Light Yagami and his otherworldly, deadly notebook has captivated readers and viewers for years now. The concept is so famous that it even earned itself that most solid of pop culture stamps: a Simpsons parody.

While there’s tonnes of Death Note content to dive into, the most dedicated fans have been following the series for nearly two decades now and have already ploughed through everything they can. If that’s the case for you, or you just loved the story and characters and want to see something more like it, then check out our list of the 10 best anime like Death Note.

Monster

A lot of Death Note‘s appeal is the way it plays with moral ambiguity and touches on adult themes. If that’s one of the reasons you’re hooked on Light’s story, then there’s no doubt you’ll become obsessed with Monster. Set in Germany in the aftermath of WW2, the dark anime follows Kenzo, a Japanese surgeon living in the European country who finds himself being drawn into the lives of one of his patients, a sociopathic murderer named Johan Liebert. Complex, beautifully animated, and addictively nerve-wracking, this is a masterful example of anime in general, and worth watching for any fan of television, even if they don’t usually like animated shows.

Code Geass

One of the things that many people love about Death Note is the way an already advanced character receives some kind of mystical power, forcing them to fully understand the limits of themselves. In Death Note‘s case, the genius Light receives the eponymous notebook, and in Code Geass, we see an exiled prince named Lelouch vi Britannia gain the supernatural “power of absolute obedience” from a mysterious woman. Both characters attempt to use their newfound power for what they deem to be the greater good, only to be wrapped up in complicated moral conundrums. If you love Light’s character, you’ll find the same positives in Lelouch. Plus, there’s plenty of Code Geass content to get stuck into!

Attack on Titan

Legendary anime director Tetsurō Araki directed both Death Note and three seasons of this wildly successful anime series, which many consider to be the most popular in the world in terms of viewers and cultural impact. There are a few differences stylistically, and the stories aren’t overly similar, but both retain a gritty, dark vibe while also offering plenty in terms of characterization and storytelling. Plus, the soundtrack is full of certified bangers.

Terror in Resonance

You wouldn’t think to describe a show about two dastardly teens stealing an atomic bomb and threatening Tokyo with it as gritty and realist, yet Terror in Resonance (also known as Terror in Tokyo) fits the bill. Like Death Note, this anime has highly intelligent young characters wielding awesome power, and has been praised for its outstanding direction and storytelling. Plus, the cat-and-mouse nature of the plot will also be appealing to fans of the show about the supernatural notebook.

Psycho-Pass

This anime series was popular enough that it was also given the big-screen treatment, with multiple films based in its universe being made between 2014 and this year. The show follows an amateur detective who works in a world where all Japanese citizens are constantly monitored, and those deemed to be likely to turn to crime are either arrested or killed (a bit like Minority Report). However, some of these “latent” criminals are made to help the police to find other, more violent people. The blurring of boundaries between police and criminals is what makes this similar to Death Note, as do the dark, adult themes.

Death Parade

If you like Death Note‘s nuanced take on morality and who gets to pass judgement, as well as its supernatural and psychological elements, then the similarly named Death Parade is for you. The series follows the recently deceased as they head to afterlife “bars” and compete in games to see what will become of their souls. Following one of the “bartenders,” it’s as addictive as it is beautifully animated.

Moriarty the Patriot

Thematically there’s very little between Death Note and this engrossing mystery series, but if you love the push and pull between the police and Light in Death Note, then you’re sure to enjoy Moriarty the Patriot. The show follows a genius crime consultant with a hatred of the upper class as he comes across the equally brilliant Sherlock Holmes and begins to entangle the detective in his crime games.

Future Diary

The parallels between this series and Death Note are clear: both revolve around teens who own a magical object that seems to be able to either predict or shape the future. Future Diary tells the story of Yukiteru Amano, owner of a “Future Diary,” which can predict up to ninety days in the future. Yukiteru also learns that he’s part of a battle-royale style event with the other diary owners, with the winner becoming a demigod. There are lots of brilliantly animated fight scenes, as well as plenty of intrigue.

Case Closed/Detective Conan

This classic nineties anime has plenty of global fans, and like Death Note has plenty of crime and mystery elements with teen main characters (mostly). It was so successful that it also spawned numerous films. Case Closed (or Detective Conan as it’s known by some) follows a teen detective who, in an attempted assassination attempt, is shrunk into the body of a child. He continues to fight crime, while also trying to get back to his original body.

Steins;Gate

A genius protagonist with the ability to change the world through seemingly magical means? No, not Death Note, but Steins;Gate! This anime follows a scientist who accidentally figures out a way to send messages through time, thus managing to impact the future and present. Both shows are as engaging as they are well directed, so if you’re a fan of one you’re bound to like the other, despite Steins;Gate being a little lighter.