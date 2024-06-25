15 cool anime shirts to check out this year

One of the best things about being an anime fan is finding a way to share your latest obsessions with other fans. And one of the best ways to do this is to literally wear your favorite anime; with this helpful list, you’re well on your way to doing just that.

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or the anime fan in your life, nothing lets people know what you’re about more than wearing your favorite characters on your sleeve. Here are 15 of the coolest anime shirts available now.

Some of the best shirts are subtle. This shirt featuring Jujutsu Kaisen’s Megumi, with a clever nod to his cursed technique, will catch the attention of your fellow JJK fans without being loud about your love for the series.

If you ever wanted to combine your love of anime with classic Japanese art, this is your chance. This shirt shows the Straw Hats’ ship, the Thousand Sunny, sailing Hokusai’s The Great Wave off Kanagawa.

Howl’s Moving Castle is one of the most popular Studio Ghibli films because of its beautiful animation, wonderful characters, and moving romance between Howl and Sophie. Show your love of the film by wearing this stunning shirt.

If you’re a Netsuko fan, this shirt is a great way to let people know how you feel. If it’s another character who caught your eye, this comes in several other eye-catching designs as well.

It’s rare to find an anime fan who doesn’t enjoy Pokémon and there are tons of cool clothing options on Amazon, including this innovative Pikachu design. You or any other Pokémon fan in your life will love adding this minimalist graphic tee to your wardrobe.

Fans of Naruto and Naruto Shippuden will recognize how cool this shirt is. Most Naruto merch features the main trio but this shirt shines a spotlight on Kakashi during the Team Seven leader’s time in the Anbu Black Ops.

The colorful design on this Mob Psycho 100 shirt really pops against its crisp white background. Anime fans who love bright colors rejoice!

Speaking of bright shirts, Box Lunch has a collection of brightly colored tees with iconic Dragon Ball Z character portraits. My favorite is this pink Frieza tee; I love the vaporwave vibes the colors give off.

This long-sleeved Chainsaw Man tee is not only super cozy, it has a clever chainsaw detail going down the sleeve. It’s perfect for showing off at anime conventions, but simple enough for everyday wear.

A crossover that no one saw coming, this Jujutsu Kaisen and Hello Kitty and Friends shirt is simply adorable. If you’ve ever wanted to see Gojo enjoying some dessert with Cinnamoroll, this is your chance.

Cowboy Bepop is one of the more cinematic anime out there so it’s only fitting this shirt’s design resembles a movie poster. The colors give this tee a cool vintage feel, perfect for only the most fashionable anime fan.

This Sailor Moon tee is oversized for a comfier fit and has a cool ombre design over a black background. Usagi fans can now represent their favorite Sailor Guardian in style with a portrait of Sailor Moon herself.

Most anime fans hold Fullmetal Alchemist (the first series or Brotherhood) in high regard which makes this shirt a smart choice for a gift. If the mood strikes you, it also makes a great gift for yourself.

You know I had to recommend shirts for every “Big Three” anime and this is easily one of the coolest Bleach shirts on the market. As much as I love a good graphic tee, sometimes I prefer something a bit different and this jersey is a good kind of different.

Make the Black Clover fan in your life happy with this fun tie-dye shirt. Do you think Megan thee Stallion, who openly professes her love for the anime at any opportunity, has her own Asta shirt in her closet?

