Could ‘7 Seeds’ return for season 3 or is it canceled?

Back in 2019, Netflix brought 7 Seeds to anime fans around the world for their viewing pleasure. In the show, viewers got to watch as astronomers predicted that at some point in the near future, Earth was going to be struck by a meteorite. This caused the current leaders throughout the world to come together and develop a plan that would ensure each country would try to keep a certain amount of healthy people who were still young safe and secure by using cryogenics in order to survive when the meteorite would officially strike the Earth.

There was also going to be a computer that would determine if and when it would be safe to awaken those selected so that they may start to build back the Earth as well as populate it again. In Japan, the government decided to create five different groups that each contained seven people for a total of 35 people, as well as one adult who had been trained and knew about how to survive while in the wilderness.

However, none of the 35 people were told what they were going into and what they were doing before they were put in the cryogenic chamber to help save the Earth. The five groups of people were spread out amongst different parts of Japan. When they woke up many years later after the meteorite had officially hit and destroyed the Earth, they were in shock and scared.

The world was not populated at all, something they did not know would happen, and they found that they would have to all work together in order to survive and try to recreate the world that they knew before they stepped into that cryogenic chamber many years ago. Fans of the show loved the post-apocalyptic style that the show was going for.

Viewers are asking if a third season will be coming out soon or not. Here is what we know.

Will there be a third season of 7 Seeds?

Image via Anime Geek

Unfortunately, Netflix has officially announced that the show will not be coming back and will not get a third season renewal on their platform. Netflix has not given an official reason as to why they have decided to cancel the show and not bring it back. The show had average ratings which is not the worst thing ever, but fans are very curious to know why. Viewers of the show should keep their eyes peeled as hopefully more information comes out as to why the show has been canceled.

How are fans reacting to the show being canceled?

Image via Netflix

Fans of the show are not too pleased with the show being canceled. One user on Reddit said, “I too was ina depressive slump after finishing the anime. I keep pushing it in any thread or forum hoping that if it gets enough traction they will rescind the cancellation .. I was almost ready to start a petition.”

Another Redditor took to the platform to say, “I just finished it and loved it it’s a damn shame they cancel all the good shows and they give crappy shows like is it cake 10 f****** seasons it’s no wonder Netflix is going down the toilet.”

One user took to Reddit to say, “Just watched the last episode this morning. I’m definitely invested and would love to see this story continue. I made sure to do a double thumbs if that helps! Lol.” Fans are clearly very upset and unhappy with the decision by Netflix to cancel the show and not continue with a third season.

Is there any hope?

There still might be some hope for fans that the show could continue. As we have seen many times in the past, if a petition or enough online traction starts to form, shows have been brought back. The most recent example is Brooklyn Nine-Nine. The show was originally shown on Fox, but after being canceled, fans were outraged. NBC quickly picked the show up and it has continued ever since. Another famous example is Family Guy. Believe it or not, the show was also almost cancelled in the early days. However, after DVD sales skyrocketed, the show was brought back and has gone onto historic levels.

Fans might be upset for now, however, there is still hope that the show might be brought back. Viewers just need to continue to petition for it.