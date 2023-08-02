Crunchyroll is now allowing users to watch huge shows like ‘Chainsaw Man’ completely free

Anime nerds rejoice! We finally get to watch some of the biggest anime for free thanks to Crunchyroll‘s new additions to its ad-supported tier. The tier now allows us to watch big names such as Chainsaw Man, Spy x Family, and Soul Eater for free, though of course, we with the caveat of sitting through some ads if we don’t want to open our wallets.

Thanks to the drastic increase in interest in the medium anime has become easier to watch than ever, with multiple sites allowing us to get our fix, in some cases at the same time as their release in Japan. Huge streaming platforms have made it easier than ever to watch anime, with Netflix and Disney Plus often supporting the big anime shows as they release. It must be said though, that Crunchyroll is considered the home of anime in the West and beyond, serving 200+ countries in 10 languages.

Of the decision to add these new titles Crunchyroll chief content officer Asa Suehira said:

“It’s part of our service to fans when we can make popular titles more accessible. These titles will be part of the 1,000 hours of Crunchyroll’s library available free for fans as a way of sampling the world of anime, building new audiences, and growing the already passionate community.”

The new additions include shows from some of the greatest anime production houses such as MAPPA, Sunrise, and CloverWorks.

Beast Tamer

Blue Lock

Bocchi The Rock!

Bungo Stray Dogs

Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill

Chainsaw Man

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion [not available in UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand]

The Daily Life of the Immortal King

Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro

Golden Kamuy

Lycoris Recoil

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch of Mercury

My Dress-Up Darling

Ranking of Kings

The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World

Soul Eater [not available in UK and Ireland]

Vinland Saga

Yona of the Dawn

It is worth mentioning that these new show additions are not complete series, offering mainly the first season only, enough to wet your whistle as it were (and maybe convince you to pony up the money to gain access to the other seasons).

They join the likes of some of the biggest titles in anime such as Cowboy Bebop, Demon Slayer, My Hero Academia, and One Piece. This is a great way to get the uninitiated into the medium, with the aforementioned shows (besides maybe One Piece, you’re in for a heck of a binge there) serving as perfect ways to dip your toes in the water, you’ll soon find yourself pulled in quickly enough!