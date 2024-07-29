‘Demon Slayer’ main character ages, from youngest to oldest

The world of Demon Slayer is populated with a colorful cast of characters, each bringing their unique abilities and personalities to the fight against demons. Among these anime characters, the age differences offer interesting insights into their backgrounds and experiences.

From the youthful determination of the iconic trio Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Nezuko, to the haunting mind of Muzan, each character’s age offers a unique perspective on their journey and development within the story. Let’s look at the main characters of Demon Slayer and find out who’s the youngest and oldest.

Nezuko Kamado

Without a doubt, Nezuko is the youngest main character in Demon Slayer. Nezuko Kamado, the younger sister of Tanjiro, is just 14 years old. Despite her transformation into a demon, she retains her kind heart and protective nature, particularly towards her brother. While she lost her ability to speak after becoming a demon, her love for her brother is still evident. Nezuko’s age makes her the youngest, yet her strength and resilience are anything but immature.

Tanjiro Kamado

The protagonist of the series, Tanjiro Kamado, is a 15-year-old with a pure soul and a strong sense of justice. After the tragic loss of his family to demons, Tanjiro embarks on a journey to avenge them and find a cure to turn his sister Nezuko back into a human. Tanjiro is also very caring towards his friends in the Demon Slayer Corps. His youthful determination and compassion make him a beloved character. Tanjiro’s journey is marked by relentless training, battles against formidable demons, and the forging of strong bonds with his fellow demon slayers.

Inosuke Hashibira

Inosuke Hashibira, known for his wild and aggressive personality, is also 15 years old, like Tanjiro. Raised by boars in the mountains, Inosuke’s survival instincts and combat skills are exceptional. His age might surprise some, given his intense demeanor and physical prowess. Despite his rough exterior, Inosuke has moments of vulnerability and a desire for recognition, which endears him to fans.

Zenitsu Agatsuma

Zenitsu Agatsuma, the cowardly, yet talented swordsman, is 16 years old. Despite his frequent displays of fear, Zenitsu possesses incredible potential when he’s unconscious, showcasing his lightning-fast techniques. His age also reflects in his struggle between his fears and his desire to protect others. Overall, Zenitsu’s character arc is one of overcoming his insecurities and rising to the occasion when it matters most.

Kanao Tsuyuri

Kanao Tsuyuri, a member of the Demon Slayer Corps, is 16 years old. As the adoptive sister of the Kocho siblings, Kanao is a skilled and disciplined fighter. Her journey from a traumatized child to a powerful demon slayer highlights her growth and strength. Kanao’s use of the Breath of Flower technique and her calm demeanor make her a formidable opponent and a key ally to her friends.

Genya Shinazugawa

Genya Shinazugawa, a fierce and determined demon slayer, is 16 years old. As the younger brother of the Wind Hashira, Sanemi Shinazugawa, Genya has a complicated relationship with his sibling. Unlike traditional demon slayers, Genya consumes demon flesh to gain their powers temporarily. His unique abilities set him apart, and his journey of growth and reconciliation with his brother adds depth to his character.

