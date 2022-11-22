Did Dimple actually die in Mob Psycho 100 III?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the Mob Psycho 100 III anime and manga.

Mob Psycho 100 III is currently airing its third season, and with great power comes great responsibility — at least that’s what Dimple would think. Dimple, also known as God Dimple, is a character that was introduced in the series’ very first season as an antagonist. This self-entitled evil spirit led a cult of people, who were brainwashed into believing in a god-like omnipotent entity, namely, Dimple himself. Through ups and downs, Dimple was defeated by Mob, forced to grow closer to the overpowered boy, while following his own agenda of using Mob’s powers to benefit his goal of becoming a God.

Through the panoply of events that took place in the last couple of episodes, Dimple’s fate was left unknown to some — so what happened to the evil spirit, kind-hearted, God Dimple?

Spoilers ahead.

What happened to Dimple?

Image via Bones

During the third season, and to everyone’s surprise, Dimple attempted once again to achieve the dream he has been pursuing so long. This time, through the Psycho Helmet Cult, who were unaware they were worshipping Mob. After the spirit realized the group was aimlessly trying to find a culprit for the Divine Tree’s (or giant broccoli) sudden appearance, Dimple took this opportunity to impersonate Mob and gain thousands of followers. As Mob realized it was Dimple who had been brainwashing the entire city, the boy took it upon himself to stop his friend.

While the duo had been going back and forth in a one-sided battle from Dimple’s side, they made up and decided to go home together, while putting an end to the mass hypnosis for which Dimple was responsible. Much to their surprise, however, the Divine Tree had created its own source of power, equivalent to that of Mob and Dimple’s own strength, and it was now trying to become its own entity. Now completely exhausted from having his powers sucked up, Mob was completely unaware of this new enemy, all responsibility falling on Dimple’s shoulders.

While in this brutal battle with the new self-powered Psycho Helmet, Dimple puts Mob’s safety first, as a way to compensate his friend for all he had done before. He opted to keep Mob on the side, away from the fight that he took upon himself to stop. Psycho Helmet, which had now taken the form of hundreds of copies of himself, was utterly overpowered, fueled by Mob’s own psychic powers- he was nearly indestructible.

God Dimple, however, did not back down, taking head on the enemy, while also being fueled with the power he had stolen from Mob prior to this altercation. Much to Dimple’s own sake, even the power he had stolen was not enough. After fiercely fighting against this foe, Dimple hypnotized Mob one last time, forcing him to go home before facing death. With his body nearly entirely obliterated, the spirit said farewell one last time, before granting Mob’s wish of taking the Divine Tree out of Seasoning City.

Did Dimple really die?

Image via Crunchyroll

However heartbreaking this goodbye might have been, there is hope left for all Dimple fans out there. Although his physical form has been defeated, and thus, ceased to exist, Dimple is undeniably, very much not dead. In spite of fighting through a swarm of look-alike Mobs, Dimple manages to return to the land of the living, through master Reigen himself — that’s right.

By the End of the upcoming ‘???’ arc, Dimple returns to life after Mob’s continuous spiraling power, from which he kept wishing for Dimple’s return. This overwhelming force and hope led the spirit to go back into the living world. in spite of being dead since his introduction. Dimple uses Reigen’s body to pass on a message to Mob, urging the boy to accept his ‘???’ state, becoming an indispensable presence in the events of the arc. After taking over Reigen’s body, Dimple returns back to his normal state and reappears again in the last chapter of the manga series.

So, there you go — good news all around. Dimple is still not expected to have a lot of impacts — nor appearances — in the upcoming episodes, but one thing is for certain — this is not the last we’ll see of God Dimple. The newest mini-hypnosis arc just started on Mob Psycho 100 III, and it is still airing every Wednesday at 12 pm ET on Crunchyroll.