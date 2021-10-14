Does Gaara Get Married In Naruto?

Naruto’s conclusion sees most of its main cast find love and further closure for their storylines through building a family into adulthood, which is picked up in Boruto. One character whose conclusion isn’t so clear is the Kazekage himself, Gaara of the Sand.

At the conclusion of Naruto Shippuden, Gaara is not pictured alongside a love interest and is instead simply seen back in his role as the leader of the village hidden in the Sand. This could leave fans wondering, what becomes of Garra following the events of Naruto?

We do see Gaara featured in Boruto, and while some things are made clear thanks to this, it still doesn’t answer the question, did Gaara ever find love?

Does Gaara get married?

Nothing has been shown or announced that would indicate Gaara was married during the time between Naruto Shippuden and Boruto.

The closest Gaara came to marriage was within the light novel Gaara Hidden: A Sandstorm Mirage, where he was promised to a woman named Hakuto. During this story, we find out that she was in love with another man and that was ultimately the end of Garra’s arranged marriage.

Since then, the Kazekage has given no indication of pursuing any romantic relationship, nor have we heard of any secret weddings that Gaara has been a part of. Despite not being married, Gaara does have a child through adoption named Shinki. Much like Gaara, Shinki boasts the Magnet Release Kekkei Genkai and is an extremely formidable sand shinobi wielding Iron Sand.