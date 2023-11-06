Does the ‘Attack on Titan’ end credits scene suggest a sequel series?

Warning: the following article contains spoilers for the Attack on Titan series finale.

On Nov. 4, the world said goodbye to one of the best and most popular anime out there, Attack on Titan. It was a sad day for fans of the series, and yet, not everyone is convinced that it was truly the end.

In a world with so much to explore as this one, there’s no doubt that Hajime Isayama would have enough material to continue the story should he want to. Eren may have gotten rid of the power of the titans, but it’s clear that peace in Paradis Island doesn’t last forever. Thus, a sequel series would likely be welcomed by folks, who are not satisfied with Attack on Titan‘s controversial ending.

But the post-credits scene, in which a young boy is seen walking through an abandoned Paradis Island with his dog. has raised expectations. We don’t know whether he was simply exploring or looking for something specific, but he eventually comes across a giant tree with a chasm at its base that’s suspiciously to the one that Ymir Fritz encountered before becoming a titan. As the boy heads into the chasm, we hear the sound of the liquid within, suggesting that he’s about to share the same fate. Does this indicate that a sequel is coming, though?

Will Attack on Titan get a sequel series?

Image via MAPPA

So far, there has been no official announcement that Attack on Titan will have a sequel. Could we get one sometime in the future? Sure, why not? The series is popular enough to guarantee that it would attract at least a fair share of fans, and the series already has prequel and spin-off arcs, so the idea of a sequel isn’t too far-fetched. That said, the end credits scene of Attack on Titan shouldn’t be taken as solid evidence that more content is on the way. After all, there’s another, perfectly good explanation as to why this scene was included.

The conclusion to Isayama’s story is pumped with social and political commentary and the ending makes the author’s views on humankind even more apparent. In the last few moments of Attack on Titan, the boy finding the giant tree alludes to the cyclical nature of life, confronting the audience with the idea that the power of the titans can never be truly eliminated. Much like Ymir, this boy will likely gain said power, and a new cycle of greed, fear, and bloodshed will begin. History is doomed to repeat itself.

Taking this into consideration, it’s fair to say that this post-credit scene probably has less to do with a sequel series being teased, and more to do with the story’s overall message. Who knows, though? Maybe it’s both. Only time will tell.