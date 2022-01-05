Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is set to release later this year and as of now fans have only had a glimpse of the film via its trailer. There was one aspect that fans noticed from this that many weren’t fond of — the use of CGI animation.

The film is set for release in Japan this April, and recently its producer, Akio Iyoku, shared in an interview with Nikkei Entertainment Magazine a ton of information about the film, including reasons for their decision to use CGI within the film.

According to Iyoku — thanks to translations from Twitter user Herms98, the film’s CGI will be used to emphasize specific combat traits and styles within the film, including those of the new Android characters Gamma 1 and 2.

While much of the movie will be devoted to this “human drama”, the CGI visuals will also be used for battle scenes that depict Gamma 1 and 2’s inhuman speed and fighting style, and scholar Gohan’s true strength. Director Kodama specializes in CG animation. Via Twitter

Despite how fans feel about the use of this animation style, it seems that the team has an extremely well-thought-out plan for its implementation. The Director of the film Tetsuro Kodama has plenty of experience using CGI — Including the CGI sequence in Dragon Ball Super: Broly, so it would seem the project is in more than capable hands to do so.

As for plot details, nothing new was revealed in the interview so fans will simply have to wait until closer to the film’s April release before new details surface.