‘Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest’ episode 2 release date, confirmed

Sometimes, just when you think the book is closed, the story finds a way to turn a new page. It’s been a long wait, but for fans of the wildly popular Fairy Tail series, the magic isn’t over just yet.

Recommended Videos

More than five years after the original series concluded, the wizards of the Fairy Tail guild are back with a new sequel, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest. In 2018, just a year after the mainline manga concluded, Kodansha began publishing Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest.

This sequel manga pickes up the story one year after the momentous events that saw the defeat of the nefarious Zeref and the draconic Acnologia. Not ones to rest on their laurels, Natsu Dragneel and his merry band of Fairy Tail wizards embark on the eponymous 100 Years Quest. This legendary mission takes them to the northern continent of Guiltina where they must face the daunting task of sealing five dragon gods.

Episode 1 did an excellent job setting the stage, reintroducing the characters we’ve missed, and hinting at the immense challenges to come.

When is Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest episode 2 releasing?

Episode 2 of Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is set to premiere on July 14 in Japan, airing at 5:30 pm JST. For those of us in the West, Crunchyroll will be our gateway to Guiltina, with the episode available for streaming shortly after its Japanese debut.

Here are the release timings for the upcoming episode across different time zones:

Time Zone Local Time Date Central Standard Time (CST) 3:30 am July 14 Eastern Standard Time (EST) 4:30 am July 14 Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 8:30 am July 14 Central European Time (CET) 9:30 am July 14 Indian Standard Time (IST) 2:00 pm July 14 Philippine Time (PHT) 4:30 pm July 14 Australian Central Standard Time (ACST) 6:00 pm July 14

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy