‘Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest’ episode 2 release date, confirmed

Let's just hope they complete the quest before another decade passes.
Omar Faruque
Omar Faruque
|
Published: Jul 9, 2024 05:49 am

Sometimes, just when you think the book is closed, the story finds a way to turn a new page. It’s been a long wait, but for fans of the wildly popular Fairy Tail series, the magic isn’t over just yet. 

More than five years after the original series concluded, the wizards of the Fairy Tail guild are back with a new sequel, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest. In 2018, just a year after the mainline manga concluded, Kodansha began publishing Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest.

This sequel manga pickes up the story one year after the momentous events that saw the defeat of the nefarious Zeref and the draconic Acnologia. Not ones to rest on their laurels, Natsu Dragneel and his merry band of Fairy Tail wizards embark on the eponymous 100 Years Quest. This legendary mission takes them to the northern continent of Guiltina where they must face the daunting task of sealing five dragon gods.

Episode 1 did an excellent job setting the stage, reintroducing the characters we’ve missed, and hinting at the immense challenges to come.

When is Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest episode 2 releasing?

Episode 2 of Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is set to premiere on July 14 in Japan, airing at 5:30 pm JST. For those of us in the West, Crunchyroll will be our gateway to Guiltina, with the episode available for streaming shortly after its Japanese debut.

Here are the release timings for the upcoming episode across different time zones:

Time ZoneLocal TimeDate
Central Standard Time (CST)3:30 amJuly 14
Eastern Standard Time (EST)4:30 amJuly 14
Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)8:30 amJuly 14
Central European Time (CET)9:30 amJuly 14
Indian Standard Time (IST)2:00 pmJuly 14
Philippine Time (PHT)4:30 pmJuly 14
Australian Central Standard Time (ACST)6:00 pmJuly 14
