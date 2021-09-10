Fans Celebrate Sailor Mercury’s Birthday

Sailor Mercury is the brains behind the Inner Sailor Guardians. She’s studious, wields the powers of water and ice, and today, September 10th is her Birthday, and Sailor Moon fans are coming out in full force to celebrate!

Happy birthday to the Guardian of Wisdom, Sailor Mercury! 🌊☿ pic.twitter.com/aEVGXXJdaa — VIZ (@VIZMedia) September 10, 2021

Fans took to social media to share their favorite Sailor Mercury moments from anime, manga, and films as well as post fan art.

It's Sept 10th

Happy Birthday Ami Mizuno / Sailor Mercury



Enjoy that Make up and Bubble spray action pic.twitter.com/BuNq5uCh4l — MinakoMoments (@MinakoMoments) September 10, 2021

Can y'all stop by for one sec and wish Ami Mizuno/Sailor Mercury a happy birthday? It's her birthday today 🙂 pic.twitter.com/nFwViD7eFV — RicTwo (@RictoAdvance) September 9, 2021

HBD to the beautiful, sweet & intelligent Ami Mizuno aka SAILOR MERCURY! Never stop making waves 🌊💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/NDgqElfdBm — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) September 10, 2019

It’s Sailor Mercury’s birthday today! Happy Birthday Ami!! pic.twitter.com/Tqawsl9RNw — Daily Rei Hino (@DailyHino) September 10, 2021

Sept 10 is Ami Mizuno's (Sailor Mercury) day, because it's her birthday

Can't think of a better day to share design note from the Materials Collection

Thanks to Miss Dream for the translation pic.twitter.com/in7kk94cSa — MinakoMoments (@MinakoMoments) September 10, 2021

My gender-bent Sailor Mercury.

This art is a redrawing of an Ami fanart done by @/fresh_bobatae.



Btw, happy birthday Sailor Mercury! 💙💙#セーラーマーキュリー生誕祭2021#水野亜美生誕祭2021 pic.twitter.com/0tg0ANqj3i — Tidi Arte (@tidi_arte) September 10, 2021

While many have portrayed Sailor Mercury across time and medium, she was originally voiced by Aya Hisakawa. Those who want to join the Sailor Moon celebration should consider checking out the newest movie in the series, Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie, and its sequel on Netflix.