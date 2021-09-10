Fans Celebrate Sailor Mercury’s Birthday
Sailor Mercury is the brains behind the Inner Sailor Guardians. She’s studious, wields the powers of water and ice, and today, September 10th is her Birthday, and Sailor Moon fans are coming out in full force to celebrate!
Fans took to social media to share their favorite Sailor Mercury moments from anime, manga, and films as well as post fan art.
While many have portrayed Sailor Mercury across time and medium, she was originally voiced by Aya Hisakawa. Those who want to join the Sailor Moon celebration should consider checking out the newest movie in the series, Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie, and its sequel on Netflix.