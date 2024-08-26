‘Gachiakuta’ anime release window, cast, and plot

Gachiakuta is an ongoing Japanese manga series published in Kodansha’s Weekly Shounen Magazine. Written and illustrated by Kei Urana, its run began in Feb. 2022, and 11 manga volumes have been published since.

The Gachiakuta manga has received widespread critical praise for its action, world-building, and, in particular, its intriguing protagonist. Therefore, it’s exciting that on June 13, 2024, a teaser trailer for an anime series based on the manga hit the internet. The series also has an official website. But what do we know about it?

What is the release window for Gachiakuta?

The teaser trailer and official website say the Gachiakuta anime series will be released in 2025. It will be produced by Studio Bones, written by Hiroshi Seko (Attack on Titan, Mob Psycho 100, Vinland Saga, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Chainsaw Man), and directed by Fumihiko Suganuma (Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea, Kuromukuro, and Shirobako). However, the information available isn’t currently any more specific than that.

Do we know who’s in the cast?

No confirmed voice cast members are listed on the show’s IMDb page at present, neither for the original version nor the English dub. It’s also not yet known which platforms the Gachiakuta anime series will be streaming on.

What is the plot for Gachiakuta?

There isn’t a clear idea of what the series’ animation will be like, as the trailer predominantly features images from the manga. However, the general aesthetic is hinted at and appears dark and gritty, as it is in the manga. If that’s the case, there’s no reason it shouldn’t be as successful as its source material.

The manga takes place in a floating city called Sphere, where a young boy named Rudo gets framed for his father’s murder and is exiled. He ends up in a junkyard zone, in the slums on the outskirts of the city’s wealthy society, living in the foul-smelling “Pit” among a population known as the “tribesfolk” who detest the extravagance, improvidence, and squandering of the upper classes. Once he’s there, Rudo swears to return home for revenge.

Of course, it’s not for Rudo as simply returning home. The Pit is a dangerous place filled with monsters made from trash and not so easy to escape from. However, after meeting a stranger named Enjin, who tests him and his abilities, fantastic powers awaken within Rudo. He promises to join Enjin’s band of “Cleaners,” who hunt the trash monsters, on the condition that they will ultimately help him with his vengeful goal.

If the series interests you — and it should, especially if you’re an anime or a dark fantasy fan — keep checking the series’ official website and Instagram account and check back here at We Got This Covered for further updates on the finer details.

