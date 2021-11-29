Here are the best gifts for ‘Naruto’ fans

With anime rising in popularity in these past few years, the American entertainment industry has gone through a drastic change. More and more, the younger generation is developing an affinity towards the already popular genre, evident from the increasing percentage of young adults walking around in anime-themed clothing and accessories. Thus, anime merchandise has become somewhat of a trending commodity for people trying to keep up with the latest in pop culture, prompting many to run to online stores to purchase items plastered with the faces of today’s biggest anime stars.

Of all the anime to take over the West in recent years, Naruto has had one of the longest and most popular influences on American culture. A close second to Akira Toriyama’s Dragon Ball Z, Naruto revolves around the young shinobi Naruto Uzumaki as he develops his ninja skills against powerful adversaries on his quest to become Hokage.

For many people, the vibrant art and intriguing symbols are undeniably attractive, especially in terms of fashion and design. It’s tough to pretend that you don’t want a dope T-Shirt or hoodie with Naruto’s face on it, even if you don’t know much about the show. But no matter if you’re a true fan or a new enthusiast trying to get into the culture, the holiday season is the perfect time to find the best savings on the Naruto merchandise.

If you’re looking to grow your already growing Naruto collection or have a friend that’s interested in getting immersed in the subculture of Naruto fandom, then these gift ideas are here to help you with your Christmas shopping.

Most Naruto fans usually wear attire that features images of Naruto as a late teenager from his Shippuden arc. However, if you have a friend that wasn’t already a fan, there’s a good chance that they are unaware of Naruto’s humble beginnings as the aspiring 10-year-old shinobi struggling to perform ninja art in the Leaf Village. Thankfully, that’s what DVDs are still here for.

Naruto Uncut Season 1 is a volume 1 standard edition DVD that comes in a boxed set. Basically compiled as an animation movie, the boxed set covers the first part of Naruto’s long-standing saga and provides a lot of context for the storylines of its later seasons. Of course, you can always stream Naruto for free on Crunchyroll, but this gift is a more tangible way of commemorating the series. A great collector’s item for Naruto fans and simple enthusiasts, Naruto Uncut Season 1 is a good gift choice with an affordable price tag of $19.99.

There are a few other boxed sets that cover Naruto’s days as a kid, but this list would be a lot longer if we tried to cover them all. Just know that most (if not all) of these boxed sets can be found at Walmart, Amazon, or Target for $19.99, so you won’t have a difficult time finding them in stock.

Another good gift that works for both veteran fans of the show and rookie enthusiasts trying to learn more about the story is the Naruto manga volume set. The manga is the source material for the anime, so reading as a beginner will provide all the information you need to catch up. It also looks really nice on a bookshelf when you have the entire set.

For a fan, this is an absolute must-have. Outside of the visual aesthetics, the manga volume set is a status of pride to show one’s dedication to the anime. Whether your friend is a fan or not, this thoughtful gift is sure to keep them preoccupied for a while after the holiday season.

After watching the first Naruto boxed set, the next item on the list is the first Naruto Shippuden boxed set. An older Naruto returns after two years of training on the road with Jiraiya and is ready to show his new skills as he continues his quest to bring Sasuke back to the village and prove himself worthy to become Hokage. This is a great collector’s item for fans that continues Naruto’s story for any new enthusiasts who have already seen the series’ first arc. At the cheap price of $19.99, it’s an investment that is certainly going to be worth every penny.

The second Naruto Shippuden boxed set is the second collection of episodes in the Shippuden story arc and follows Team 7 as they continue to search for Sasuke while taking on numerous dangerous missions that push the team to their limits. If you’re going to introduce anyone to the Naruto series, you might as well keep the party going with this boxed set, which is also reasonably priced at $19.99.

If you haven’t figured it out already, the Naruto Shippuden arc by itself is actually pretty long, which is why you see more than one DVD boxed set covering the series. Altogether, there are about 12 boxed sets for Naruto Shippuden and each of them will run you for about the same price of $19.99. This means that you may want to consider making a budget if you’re hoping to purchase the entire series to make your own personal library. However, regardless of what you choose to spend, it’s definitely worth it as part of a starter pack for rookie enthusiasts trying to catch up on the story.

Throughout Naruto‘s reign as anime king, the series also released numerous movies⏤11 in total⏤that have also included brand new side stories to its already vast saga. Since these stories also loosely connect to the overall story, they can be watched separately or within the series depending on what’s best for you.

After finishing the Naruto and Naruto Shippuden boxed sets, you and your friends will absolutely want to complete Naruto’s story before jumping into anything else. The Last: Naruto the Movie acts as the last chapter in Naruto’s tale as a young ninja before he grows up to finally take his place as Hokage. Set two years after the events in Naruto Shippuden, Naruto faces a new threat in the alien shinobi Toneri Otsutsuki as the villain threatens to destroy the earth with a slowly descending moon.

Action-packed and full of storylines that tie up Naruto’s journey neatly in a bow, this is another great gift idea for anyone fascinated with the Naruto series. And at the cheap price of $14.99, it’s a relatively easy item to add to your Naruto library.

Once you and your friends have finally caught up on everything, you’re definitely going to want more. Boruto: Naruto The Movie is not only a great gift, but it does a perfect job of setting up Naruto’s son, Boruto, as the young shinobi to lead the next chapter in the Uzumaki story. The movie also features Naruto finally sitting in the Hokage position that he’s coveted so much since he was a child.

A fantastic movie that returns to the Leaf Village and features many familiar faces from the series, Boruto: Naruto The Movie is a great gift idea for anyone looking to continue diving into the world of hand signs and ninja art.

Of course, there are people who used to be rookie enthusiasts who are now full-blown fans, so a lot of this stuff you may have already purchased or had an eye on. Now that we’ve gone over the gifts guaranteed to get everyone caught up to the story, it’s time to focus on the accessories that make wonderful stocking stuffers for those true fans looking to proudly display their interest.

As an officially licensed Naruto Shippuden hoodie, this hoodie sweatshirt is a great cosplay gift that can be used for any Naruto-themed party or other occasion. It’s great casual wear when going out with friends and its Naruto design is perfect for showcasing your love for the series. Though it’s a little on the pricey side, edging towards $45.99 or so, it’s a good gift recommendation if you have friends who have an interest in fashion.

Fans of the character will love this Bandai Figuarts action figure that comes as a displayable statue with interchangeable hands, facelifts, folded arm parts, sand effect, gourd, and a stand. A great Naruto collectible for any fan to have, this Gaara Action Figure is $122, so you might want to make sure to save a bit of money before you purchase it.

No, this is not a toy⏤you can actually cut things with this blade. Manufactured by Armory Replicas, this copy of Sasuke Uchiha’s legendary sword comes with a stainless steel blade that has factory sharpness and its wooden scabbard is designed to fully resemble the anime version. Once your friend feasts their eyes on this, they’ll be grinning like a Cheshire Cat on Christmas morning.

There’s no getting away from the Funko Pops despite their small size and cuteness. And since Funko Pops are all the rage and a brand has a piece for almost everything in pop culture, why not get your friend one or two from the Naruto series? You can choose from Naruto, Kakashi, or any of the other popular characters and find one that your friend is sure to love. Usually standing at about little over 3 inches tall, these adorable figures are a great addition to any Naruto fan’s collection.

If your friend is a Naruto fan who stays pretty much on the go and has many hobbies to boot, then they will love this large capacity backpack. It features a large laptop pocket for laptops up to 15 inches, several other smaller pockets in separate compartments, carrying handle, and adjustable straps.

As an officially licensed Naruto product, the backpack is made of high-quality materials that won’t wear and tear like the average knock-offs. It’s a great fully functional collector’s item that surprisingly only costs $70.49. If you’re thinking about gift ideas for your Naruto fan friends, then this is definitely one of the ways to go.

Whether they’re used for cosplay or just worn as simple jewelry, these ten Atenia Akatsuki rings based on the Naruto series are a great gift to have for any Naruto fan.

Worn on the fingers or on a chain as a necklace, each ring is adjustable to fit the fingers of just about any wearer. And at the cheap price of $15.99, it’s a great collector’s gift for yourself or your friends.

This high-quality stainless steel watch band design by Hou Gong is a great gift idea for the Naruto fan who has a problem keeping up with the time. Beautifully made, the All Sharingan Eyes Naruto Wristwatch is a nice accessory for any Naruto fan and at the reasonable price of $35.99, it’s a great investment.

For all the proud owners of a Samsung S21 phone, it is absolutely necessary to purchase a protective phone case to keep it looking fresh. And if your friend is one of these proud owners and a Naruto fan, then the Naruto Anime S21 phone case is a great gift for them to have. Beautifully designed with the vibrant colors and characters of the anime, this phone case is sure to have you stand out as you proudly display the Nine Tails Jinchuriki. At only $15.99, this case is a great gift for any Naruto fan.

If you’re going to buy a gift for a Naruto fan, you can’t really go wrong with the replicas of weapons featured on the show. This prop set features six of the most popular blades in the anime and a cord that allows anyone to wear them as pendants on a necklace if they choose.

It also includes a Hidden Leaf Village symbol as an extra pendant to go with the necklace. Great for display, this big box of metal prop blades is a lovely collector’s item for any Naruto fan.