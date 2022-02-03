Here are the best ways to watch ‘Legend of the Galactic Heroes’

Originally a massively successful Japanese novel series, Yoshiki Tanaka’s Legend of the Galactic Heroes dominated the anime space from the late ‘80s until the late ‘90s. With multiple films and unique series set within its sci-fi universe, there is plenty of content for new fans to dive into and returning fans to binge through again and again.

Whichever of these camps you fall into, there are numerous options when it comes to checking out the show, which each have some bearing on how the story flows on screen. Here are the two best ways to binge Legend of the Galactic Heroes.

Legend of the Galactic Heroes release order

There are two different ways that you can watch this vintage anime series. Whether you choose to check out Legend of Galactic Heroes in release or chronological order, you’re in for a treat. Let’s look at the show’s release order first.

Legend of the Galactic Heroes: My Conquest is the Sea of Stars (Movie)

The first video release in the Legend of the Galactic Heroes franchise, My Conquest is the Sea of Stars introduces viewers to the world of the novels and details the first time Lohengramm and Yan Wen-Li face off in combat. These two characters and their battles would go on the shape the rest of the series.

Legend of the Galactic Heroes – Parts 1 & 2 (OVA Series)

Continuing from the prequel film, the first two parts of Legend of the Galactic Heroes’ main series continues to show Reinhard von Musel and Yang Wen Li as they rise to power within their respective companies, the Galactic Empire and Free planets Alliance. The show ran from 1988 all the way to 1997.

Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Golden Wings (Movie)

Another prequel set even further before the main series, Golden Wings tells the story of Reinhard, who attempts to save his captured sister from the royal family. While there’s a lot of hate online for this entry into the franchise, it’s a must-watch if you plan on taking in everything the Galactic world has to offer.

Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Overture to a New War (Movie)

Overture to a New War is a movie that retells the story of the first two parts of the Legend of Galactic Heroes series. This also includes additional details into Yang Wen-Li’s background and the first time he came face-to-face with Reinhard in battle.

Legend of the Galactic Heroes – Parts 3 & 4 (OVA Series)

Parts 3 and 4 of the Legend of Galactic Heroes OVA continue to cover the stories of the novel series and Reinhard and Yang Wen-Li’s rise to power.

Legend of the Galactic Heroes Gaiden (OVA Series)

Legend of the Galactic Heroes Gaiden tells stories disconnected from the main series but set within the same universe. In the first season of this spinoff series, the short stories Silve-While Valley, Dreams of the Morning, Songs of the Night, Dishonour, and the novel A Hundred Billion Stars, a Hundred Billion Lights are adapted.

Legend of the Galactic Heroes Gaiden 1999 (OVA Series)

Legend of the Galactic Heroes Gaiden 1999 is another series of stories from within the novel universe. This time it adapts the stories from Spiral Labyrinth, Star Crusher, The Mutineer, The Duelist, and The Retriever.

Chronological order:

Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Golden Wings (Movie)

Legend of the Galactic Heroes: My Conquest is the Sea of Stars (Movie)

Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Overture to a New War (Movie)

Legend of the Galactic Heroes – Parts 1, 2, 3, 4 (OVA Series)

Legend of the Galactic Heroes Gaiden 1999 – Episodes 1-14 (OVA Series)

Legend of the Galactic Heroes Gaiden – Episodes 1-4 (OVA Series)

Legend of the Galactic Heroes Gaiden 1999 – Episodes 15-22 (OVA Series)

Legend of the Galactic Heroes Gaiden 1999 – Episodes 23-26 (OVA Series)

Legend of the Galactic Heroes Gaiden – Episodes 5-8 (OVA Series)

Legend of the Galactic Heroes Gaiden – Episodes 13-24 (OVA Series)

Legend of the Galactic Heroes Gaiden 1999 – Episodes 27-28 (OVA Series)

Legend of the Galactic Heroes Gaiden – Episodes 9-12 (OVA Series)

You can watch Legend of the Galactic Heroes on Crunchyroll.