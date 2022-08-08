Here are the saddest songs from ‘Naruto’



It’s undeniable the impact a song or soundtrack has in a film or television series, and the world of anime is no different. For an extremely popular series like Naruto, there have been many sad and stirring moments that have been greatly heightened by emotive music. Whether through a character’s death, a heated battle, or an emotional personal journey, sad songs are a staple in the ninja anime.

Here are the saddest songs in Naruto that made some scenes all the more painful to witness.

“Ai to Hi (Sadness and Sorrow)”

Giving a stellar seven-minute performance filled with instruments that paint a dark and gloomy picture, this song is one of the most popular songs featured in Naruto. The song was introduced with the death of Haku, an orphan from the Yuki Clan, who was also a student of Zabuza. As Naruto spoke to Zabuza about how much he had meant to Haku, the song painted a picture of loss and regret and has become synonymous with those feelings by many fans of the anime.

“Samidare (Early Summer Rain)”

This song is tied to one of the most painful deaths in the entire series. Introduced after the death of Jiraiya, one of the three legendary sages and a fan-favorite, the song alluded to a journey filled with heavy emotions. As the audience watched Naruto struggle with the loss of his teacher and friend, the song enhances the experience of reliving his last memories and mourning Jiraiya’s death.

“Guren (Crimson Colored Lotus)”

This song helped mold the story of Yukimaru, an orphan who later became a test subject for Orochimaru’s experiments. Although Yukimaru was not a Jinchuruuiki, he was able to summon and control the power of the three-tailed beast. As the audience learns about Yukimaru’s story and the suffering he had to endure, the haunting sound of the song is heard, successfully intensifying the heartbreaking emotions felt when watching the scenes. The notable sound of the leaf flute on the track is both chilling and mournful.

“Old Friend”

This song, with its long sorrowful string melodies, is sure to put any listener in their feelings. While primarily a sad song that evokes feelings of bleakness, there comes a part where the music transcends into that of hope. “Old Friend” was introduced during the telling of Jiraiya’s story and it allows the audience to form a tighter connection with him, as well as grieve his death. The song paints a very vivid picture of bittersweet memories, as the hero’s life is celebrated, yet mourned.

“Companions”

Although simple in its production and light on the ears, the little intricacies of this song call for a solemn listen. The song takes its audience through a myriad of emotions as they reminisce about various moments in the series. From Naruto’s last meeting with Jiraiya, to Sasuke finally learning the truth about his brother, Itachi, and even Naruto returning to the destroyed village after defeating Pain. Simultaneously emotional and uplifting, “Companions” thrives in its minimalist musical setting.

“Comet”

“Comet” is a song used in one of the Naruto films, Blood Prison. Its delicate string melodies and woodwind sound blend perfectly together and lead to a very moving climax towards the end. Although the song is just two minutes long, it brilliantly and flawlessly tells the story of Ryuzetsu, an Anbu from Kusagakure. As Ryuzetsu remembered her friend, Muku, as well as his wish to live a peaceful life, she swore to avenge his death, and was ready to die in the process. “Comet” is truly one of the standout tracks in any of the Naruto films.

“I Have Seen Much”

This song is complimented by an angelic vocal choir and beautiful strings that throw the audience into a bout of nostalgia. “I Have Seen Much” is played when the antagonist Obito’s story is told, and the song transitions from sad chords to more calming and inspiring melodies, reflecting Obito’s hardships and his dedication to survival against all odds. The song is played again as he approaches death, as the character recounts the good and bad moments in his very tumultuous life.

“Chichi no Haha (My Mother and My Father)”

“Chichi no Haha” boasts some extremely heavy instrumentalism that channels the loneliness of Naruto and Sasuke. It is often regarded as one of the saddest songs in Naruto and reminds its audience of the suffering and pain both characters had gone through in their journey to becoming young adults. They were both orphaned as children and faced a lot of difficulties as they grew up. For many, the song also represents the feelings of accomplishment as we see two lost boys become powerful ninjas in the end.

“Man of the World”

This musical number was used in multiple scenes throughout the series, but one scene in particular stands out for fans of the anime. When Obito gives a speech as he accepts his death, moving on from the hate and anger he had carried all his life, the song is played. “Man of the World” has become so synonymous with the iconic speech that many fans remember word for word.

“Ai to Shuu (Grief and Sorrow)”

Much like Sadness and Sorrow, this song is driven by orchestral sounds. It is tied to the death of the Third Hokage, and Asuma, the leader of Team 10. It is played as the audience watches the village mourn the loss of their respected leader who had protected and provided for them for a very long time. The passionate blend of instruments undoubtedly heightens the emotions.

“Decision”

An unforgettable song in the anime is “Decision,” a song that initiated the tears of many fans. While the song is played, the audience gets to see the birth of Naruto, as well as the unfortunate death of his parents, Minato and Kushina. The pair had decided to sacrifice their lives to protect the village and their newborn son. The scene is gut-wrenching and aids the feelings of sadness towards the infant protagonist who has a long road ahead of him.