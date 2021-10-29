Here Are The Strongest Stands In Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure

The world of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure is full of strange things, but nothing is weirder than the Stands many of the characters use in combat. Stands are visual manifestations of a user’s life energy and each one has unique powers and abilities depending on the user they’re linked to. From bombs to time travel, there’s no limit to what a Stand can do.

A Stand’s power is based on the user’s strength, so while they all have mind-blowing abilities, some are much better than others. Here are 10 of the mightiest Stands to be found in the world of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure.

10. Notorious B.I.G

Notorious B.I.G is a rare example of an autonomous Stand, as it can activate after its user has died. Used by Carne, this Stand is humanoid until the user takes his last breath. After this, anyone who touches the user’s remains will find themselves being eaten away by Notorious B.I.G, which uses their flesh and energy to create a blobby fleshy body for itself. During the growing process, Notorious B.I.G can influence the mind of its host, forcing him to perform actions, even if he’s not aware of it. Also, Notorious B.I.G seems to have no upper size limit, allowing it to grow enormously.

Since Notorious B.I.G is made out of flesh, it is weak to cutting, burning, and other physical damage. Even when broken to bits, the remaining parts of Notorious B.I.G are still active. This means that it can continue absorbing energy and growing, making this Stand effectively immortal.

9. Killer Queen

Yoshikage Kira’s Stand, Killer Queen, has a fascinating power set, as all of its abilities revolve around bombs and explosives. For instance, Killer Queen may turn any object it touches into a bomb, which the user can detonate at will.

These explosions are so powerful that they totally immolate the person and anything they’re carrying at the time. Killer Queen also has an ability called Sheer Heart Attack, which allows it to launch a special bomb that acts as a long-range autonomous heatseeker.

It can also use a bomb called Bites the Dust. This bomb is embedded within the victim and detonates when Kira’s identity is revealed, even if Kira isn’t nearby at the time. The detonation actually causes a time loop, reversing time to one hour before the explosion, trapping the victim in a time loop. This all combines to make Killer Queen an extremely dangerous and versatile Stand that can be extremely hard to counter.

8. Star Platinum

Jotaro Kujo’s Stand is one of the first Stands that the audience is introduced to in the series, so it naturally has a simpler power set. This doesn’t make it any less powerful, however. Much like The World, Star Platinum is massively strong in hand-to-hand combat. It can land powerful strikes with pinpoint accuracy, allowing Jotaro to effortlessly target weak spots or parry incoming attacks. It’s also lightning quick, allowing it to protect Jotaro from harm and interrupt a foe’s attacks.

Star Platinum also gains the ability to stop time. This skill is called Star Platinum: The World. The length of time it can hold this time stop fluctuates, from a decent five seconds to a measly half a second. This means that while it is dangerous, many Stands can overcome it.

7. The World

Used by Dio, The World is one of Jojo’s most well-known Stands. It is one of the most dangerous hand-to-hand Stands in the franchise, able to lay waste to anything that gets within range. Its primary ability is even better, as The World has the power to stop time. While time is stopped, Dio can move freely, allowing him to avoid incoming attacks and set up ones of his own, allowing him to devastate unprepared foes.

As the series has progressed, more Stands with the ability to negate this skill have appeared, making it less dangerous than it previously was.

6. Weather Report

Domenico Pucci’s Stand, as the name suggests, has the power to control the weather. This is a very versatile ability, as it allows Domenico to do many things. This includes creating winds to deflect projectiles and manipulate objects or using clouds to make terrain hard to navigate.

The Stand’s most impressive power is one called Heavy Weather. This ability allows the user to fill an area with rainbows which, while not sounding dangerous on the surface, have a super weird ability. Anyone who touches one of these rainbows will turn into a snail. The only way to undo this transformation is to kill Domenico Pucci, making it an extremely dangerous ability if a little overly specific.

5. King Crimson/Epitaph

Diavolo’s Stand, King Crimson, is a one-of-a-kind Stand. The main reason why is because it has a sub-Stand called Epitaph that is used by Diavolo’s split personality, Vinegar Doppio. When combined, these Stands can do amazing things.

In combat, King Crimson is extremely dangerous, as it can use devastating physical attacks. King Crimson’s most impressive power is time erasure. This allows Diavolo to erase ten seconds of time. During this time, Diavolo remains conscious, so to other people, it seems like they suddenly appear somewhere else, with no idea how they got there, leaving them open to attack. Epitaph, however, allows Diavolo to see ten seconds into the future, letting him perfectly time his usage of King Crimson to avoid incoming threats and set up impressive gambits.

4. Tusk Act 4

Johnny Joestar’s Stand, Tusk, is unique as it is one of the few Stands to have several different forms and levels that it can switch between. Tusk’s Act 4 form is one of the most dangerous Stands to appear in the Jojo universe to date.

Tusk draws its power from Spin. Spin is based on a unique form of energy created when an object is in perfect rotation. Tusk Act 4 uses Golden Spin to generate infinite rotational energy, and it can use this energy to pull off amazing feats. This includes breaking through time stops and dimensional barriers as well as unleashing Earth-shattering attacks.

The trade-off is that it is one of the most complex Stands to deploy successfully, meaning that Johnny often can’t make it do what he wants, especially if under pressure.

3. Made In Heaven

Enrico Pucci’s evolved Stand Made In Heaven is dramatically powerful, to the point that Dio considers it the ultimate Stand. The user of Made In Heaven gets the power to control and manipulate the flow of time. This Stand can accelerate anything around it to ludicrous speeds. To everyone else, all non-biological events are massively sped up, causing issues for people operating machinery, using Stands with time limits, or people who need to quickly react to things.

This effect is so powerful that it can overcome time stops, nullifying Stands like Star Platinum. What transforms Made In Heaven from powerful to truly legendary is that it allows its user to move extremely fast⏤so fast that it lets Pucci create a whole new universe when he reaches the correct speed.

2. Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap -Love Train-

Also known as D4C -Love Train-, this Stand is used by Funny Valentine and is one of the most unique in the franchise. The first version of Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap allows Valentine to use multiversal travel to their advantage, letting the user teleport themselves and others between dimensions. If the user’s body is damaged, they can jump into a parallel universe and replace themselves with the one from that universe. The Stand also lets them summon versions of themself from other dimensions to gang up on opponents.

Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap -Love Train-, the upgraded form of Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap, is given to Valentine by the Saint’s Corpse. This upgraded form lets the Stand control the concept of misfortune. When using this Stand, Valentine gets to hide in a gap in space while surrounded by a wall of light. This wall absorbs any misfortune that may hit Valentine and redirects it to someone else in the form of bad luck. This means that Valentine is nearly impossible to kill and the only way to harm them is to find something on the level of the Saint’s Corpse.

1. Gold Experience Requiem

Giorno Giovanna’s Stand is by far one of the most powerful in the entire Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure franchise. Giorno’s initial Stand, Gold Experience, was valuable thanks to its intense speed and ability to infuse objects and people with life energy. This even allowed Giorno to create organs out of inorganic matter. When Giorno stabbed Gold Experience with a Stand arrow, it became infinitely better.

Gold Experience Requiem allows the user to reset everything to zero, meaning it can revert other people’s actions, making it as if they didn’t happen. Because of this, Gold Experience Requiem is immune to time effects like those used by the King Crimson Stand. In practice, this means that the user is nearly impossible to harm, as they can simply undo anything that manages to hurt them, making them into a nigh-on invincible god.